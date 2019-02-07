Cows and calves sell to £1,850 at Lisahally Mart

A firm trade in all sections on Wednesday.

Bullocks sold to £1,410/620kg, heifers sold to £1,340/610kg, cows and calves sold to £1,850 and fat cows sold to £1,115.40/780kg.

More stock needed to meet buyers’ demands.

BULLOCKS

L Sayers £1,410/620kg, £1,390/630kg,Matthew Blair £1,375/720kg, £1,255/650kg, £1,225/640kg, Andrew McKinley £1,250/760kg, John Logue £1,215/650kg, Liam Devine £1,195/620kg, £1,120/580kg, £1,085/560kg, S Donnell £1,190/630kg, £1,115/620kg, J Sayers £1,085/580kg, James Sayers £1,035/530kg, John Logue £985/540kg, G Gormley £955/510kg, £945/430kg, £930kg/450kg, Matthew Blair £945/490kg, £900/460kg, R Nesbitt £855/410kg, £830/430kg, L Pollock £785/430kg and William and Raymond Boyd £765/390kg, £725/350kg.

HEIFERS

James Sayers £1,340/610kg, Donald Sayers £1,210/680kg, £1,210/650kg, £1,130/620kg, A McMurray £180/670kg, £1,150/600kg, £1,100/640kg, £1,090/610kg, £1,070/650kg, S Donnell £1,120/600kg, £1,100/640kg, J Sayers £1,080/560kg, £1045/510kg, S Miller £1,000/550kg, Hugh McNicholl £995/490kg, David Snodgrass £940/560kg, S Parkhill £920/540kg, £910/540kg, Alan Boyd £905/560kg, Sarah Rosborough £905/460kg, J and S Middleton £900/390kg, David Snodgrass £900/560kg, £900/560kg, Graham Grieves £900/530kg, S Rosborough £895/480kg, £875/490kg, Alan Boyd £870/440kg, David Snodgrass £815/540kg, W and R Boyd £775/390kg, J and S Middleton £760/320kg and Graham Grieves £710/320kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Claudy farmer £1,850, £1,740, £1,650, £1,600, £1,520, £510, £1,500, £1,480, £1,400, £1,340 and Robert Blackburn £1,250, £1,190, £1,170, £1,160, £1,160, £160, £140, £1,120.

FAT COWS

Terence McCracken £1,115.40/780kg, £946/860kg, £923/710kg.

An exceptional trade for fat lambs selling to £114 on Tuesday.

Store lambs sold to £88 and ewes and lambs sold to £230.

FAT LAMBS

Declan McGuinness £114/28kg, James Proctor £112.50/30kg, Declan McGuinness £112/30kg, Limavady farmer £111.50/30kg, Gerard McIvor £110/28kg, John McDevitt £109/25kg, Michael O’Hara £108.50/23kg, Ruth Hutchinson £10/27kg, James Proctor £107/24kg, John Logue £106.80/25kg, G Warnock £106/29kg, Robert Blackburn £106/28kg, Fergal Gormey £105.80/25kg, Brian O’Neill £105.20/26kg, Matthew Blair £105/25kg, A McMurray £105/29kg, P and A Millar £105/26kg, S Morgan £104.50/26kg, Columba Feeney £104.50/23kg, Rodnwy Hutchinson £104/25kg, J Scott £104/27kg, J Donnell £104/26kg, Frederic Stewart £103.80/26kg, Robert Blackburn £103/25kg, Martin Doherty £101.50/24kg, Michael O’Hara £101/23kg and Cochrane Boyle £100/25kg.

STORE LAMBS

John McMonagle £88, Martin O’Connor £83.80, P O’Doherty £78.50, John Cuthbert £75, T McGilligan £74, J Mcgillian £74, John Cuthbert £72 and Herbert Dixon £69.

EWES & LAMBS

G and C Kelly £230, £92, £182, £170, £150, £150 and Sean McGilligan £120, £119.