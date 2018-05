Downpatrick Mart: Bullocks sell £1,190 for 512kg

At the Monday night cattle sale on May 21st 2018 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,190.00 for 512kg Charolais (£2.35ppk) with heifers at £1,135.00 for 560kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (2.67ppk).

Light weight stores were in strong demand with time of year, selling from £1.65ppk to £2.27ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Legamaddy farmer 506kg Charolais £1,190 (2.35ppk) and 512kg Charolais £1,170 (2.29kg), Saul farmer 524kg Limousin £1,155 (2.20ppk), Cabra farmer 614kg Aberdeen Angus £1,130 (1.84ppk), Crossgar farmer Limousin 506kg (1.85ppk), Cabra farmer 518kg Friesian £750 (1.45ppk) and 512kg Friesian £740 (1.15ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Crossgar 474kg Limousin £1,075 (2.27ppk), Ardglass farmer 446kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,070 (2.40ppk) Ardglass farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,065 (2.24ppk), Legamaddy farmer 452kg Aberdeen Angus £1,035 (2.29ppk), 472kg Charolais £985 (2.09ppk), Ardglass farmer 426kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £995 (2.34ppk), Raholp farmer 442kg Aberdeen Angus £960 (2.17ppk), Ardglass farmer 426kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £900 (2.11ppk), Ballyhossett farmer 410kg Aberdeen Angus £855 (2.09ppk) and Crossgar farmer 374kg Limousin £785 (2.10ppk).

Heifers 500kg plus

Downpatrick farmer 560kg Simmental £1,135, 548kg Limousin £1,120 (2.04ppk), 580kg Limousin £1,100 (1.90ppk), Downpatrick farmer 540kg Limousin £1,060 (1.96ppk), 516kg Limousin £1,010 (1.96ppk) and Ardglass farmer 514kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £945 (1.84ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Coniamstown farmer 434kg Charolais £955 (2.20ppk), Downpatrick farmer 472kg Aberdeen Angus £910 (1.93ppk), Ardglass farmer 424kg Charolais £890 (2.10ppk), Downpatrick farmer 434kg Hereford £850 (1.96ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 458kg Simmental £785 (1.71ppk), Crossgar farmer 396kg Limousin £795 (2.01ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 302kg Limousin £665 (2.20ppk), Ballydugan farmer 286kg Charolais £635 (1.22ppk), 332kg Charolais £645 (1.94ppk) and Seaforde farmer 364kg Belgian Blue £600 (1.65ppk).

Cows

Ardglass farmer Limousin £885, Lissoid farmer Aberdeen Angus £860, Saintfield farmer Limousin £825, Limousin £825 and Ballydonnell farmer Charolais £814.

At the sheep sale on Saturday, May 19th fat lambs sold to a top price of £122.00, hoggets to £120.00, fat ewes to £100.00 and light weight lambs to £5.47 per kg.

FAT LAMBS:

Downpatrick 23kg, £122.00, Ballyhossett farmer 22kg, £121.00, Crossgar farmer 22kg, £121.00, Strangford farmer 25kg, £121.00, Rossglass farmer 21kg, £120.50, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £120.50, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £120.50, Ballygowan farmer 21kg, £120.00, Ardglass farmer 21kg, £120.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £120.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £120.00, Killough farmer 25kg, £120.00, Killinchy farmer 22kg, £119.00, Annacloy farmer 21kg, £118.00, Killyleagh farmer 26kg, £118.00, Scaddy farmer 26kg, £118.00, Ballygowan farmer 23kg, £116.00, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg, £112.00, Saintfield farmer 20kg, £112.00, Annalong farmer 23kg, £110.50, Clough farmer 20kg, £107.00, Ballyrolly farmer 20kg, £106.50, Downpatrick farmer 19kg, £104.00 and Ballybrannagh farmer 18kg, £80.00

HOGGETS:

Killinchy farmer 29kg, £120.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £112.00, Ballynahinch farmer 32kg, £110.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £93.00 and Annacloy farmer 33kg, £90.00.

FAT EWES:

Downpatrick farmer £100.00, Ardglass farmer £100.00, Kilkeel farmer £100.00, Saintfield farmer £100.00, Ballyculter farmer £100.00, Saintfield farmer £95.00, Ballyalton farmer £90.00, Saintfield farmer £90.00 and Strangford farmer £87.00.