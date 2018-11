Downpatrick Mart: Fat lambs sell to £91

At the sheep sale on Saturday, November 24th there was a good trade for good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £91.00, fat ewes sold to £77.00 and light weight lambs sold to £4.00ppk.

FAT LAMBS:

Saintfield farmer 26kg, £91.00, Downpatrick farmer 28kg, £90.00, Lissoid farmer 26kg, £90.00, Ballynahinch farmer 24kg, £89.50, Downpatrick farmer 29kg, £89.50, Dromara farmer 26kg, £89.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 28kg, £89.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £88.00, Bonecastle farmer 25kg, £87.50, Annacloy farmer 26kg, £86.50, Woodgrange farmer 25kg, £85.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 23kg, £85.00, Clough farmer 22kg, £84.50, Annacloy farmer £84.50, Leitrim farmer 23kg, £84.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 22kg, £83.00, Kilkeel farmer £82.50, Downpatrick farmer 21kg, £82.50, Ballygowan farmer 21kg, £82.50, Ardglass farmer 23kg, £82.00, Crossgar farmer 22kg, £82.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £81.50, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £81.50, Castlewellan farmer 22kg, £81.00, Comber farmer 20kg, £80.00, Erenagh farmer 21kg, £80.00, Crossgar farmer 21kg, £79.00, Annacloy farmer 23kg, £78.00, Lisburn farmer 20kg, £77.00, Saintfield farmer 18kg, £74.50, Ballygowan farmer 19kg, £73.00, 16kg, £72.50 and 21kg £72.00, Dundrum farmer 5, 19kg, £70.50, Ballynoe farmer 22kg, £70.00, Lisbane farmer 21kg, £69.00, Comber farmer 17kg, £67.00 and Clough farmer 16kg, £64.00.

FAT EWES:

Downpatrick farmer £77.00, Castlewellan farmer £77.00 and Clonvaraghan farmer £60.00.