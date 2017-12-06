Downpatrick Mart: Lambs sell to £86.50 and fat ewes to £75

At the sheep sale on Saturday 2nd December, lambs sold to £86.50 and fat ewes to £75.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.42ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS:

Dundrum farmer 30kg, £86.50, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £86.00, Saintfield farmer 25kg, £86.00, Killough farmer 27kg, £85.50, Legamaddy farmer 28kg, £85.00, Strangford farmer 24kg, £82.50, Castlewellan farmer 23kg, £81.50, Ballynoe farmer 23kg, £81.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 23kg, £81.00, Ballydonety farmer 23kg, £81.00 Ballygowan farmer 24kg, £81.00, Killough farmer 23kg, £81.00, Saintfield farmer 23kg, £78.50, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £77.00, Ballygowan farmer 22kg, £74.80, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £72.50, Ballygallum farmer 22kg, £72.00, Kilkeel farmer 20kg, £71.00, Ballykinler farmer 21kg, £70.00, Legamaddy farmer 21kg, £70.00, Downpatrick fasrmer 19kg, £65.00, Ballygowan farmer 22kg, £65.00 and 19kg, £64.

FAT EWES:

Downpatrick farmer £75, Legamaddy farmer £68.00 and Saintfield farmer £65.

At the Monday night cattle sale on 4th December 2017 store bullocks and heifers sold to £2.18ppk and £2.05ppk respectively.

On the night a Castlewellan farmer received a top price of £1,000 for a Limousin bullock.

Leading categories as follows:

BULLOCKS

Dundrum farmer 458kg Limousin, £1,000 (2.18ppk) and 450kg Limousin, £900 (2.00ppk), Annacloy farmer 410kg Limousin, £820 (2.00ppk) Castlewellan farmer 468kg Limousin, £725 (1.55ppk), Kilkeel farmer 284kg Shorthorn beef, £525 (1.85ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 242kg Limousin, £385 (1.60ppk), Castlewellan farmer 248kg Belgian Blue, £375 (1.51ppk) and 232kg Belgian Blue, £375 (1.61ppk) and 276kg Limousin, £370 (1.34ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 252kg Limousin, £370 (1.47ppk) and 266kg Limousin, £365 (1.37ppk) and 236kg Limousin, £360 (1.52ppk) and 200kg Limousin, £350 (1.75ppk) and 248kg Limousin, £335 (1.35ppk).

HEIFERS

Ardglass farmer 506kg Aberdeen Angus, £960 (1.89ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 556kg Limousin, £840 (1.51ppk), Annacloy farmer 434kg Limousin, £830 (1.91ppk) and 396kg Limousin, £815 (2.05ppk) Ballynahinch farmer 456kg Charolais, £800 (1.75ppk), Kilkeel farmer 452kg Aberdeen Angus, £650 (1.44ppk), Saintfield farmer 368kg Limousin, £580 (1.58ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 248kg Limousin, £310 (1.25ppk) and 186kg Limousin, £215 (1.16ppk).