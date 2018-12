Downpatrick Mart: Top price of £925 paid for suckled calves

The winter sale of suckled calves on the night of Friday, December 7th had an entry of top quality stock resulting in some excellent prices.

On the night calves sold to a top price of £2.54p per kg for a Simmental bullock at 258kg with other calves to a top price per head of £925.00 for Blonde d’Aquitaine bullock at 372kg.

Leading prices as follows.

BULLOCKS

Drumgooland farmer 258kg Simmental £655 (2.54ppk), Loughinisland farmer 256kg Simmental £645 (2.52ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 300kg Limousin £755 (2.52ppk), Loughinisland farmer 372kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £925 (2.49ppk), Castlewellan farmer 264kg Limousin £655 (2.48ppk), Loughinisland farmer 216kg Simmental £530 (2.45ppk), Tobercorran farmer 340kg Charolais £830 (2.44ppk), Carrickmannon farmer 348kg Limousin £840 (2.41ppk), Tullymurray farmer 294kg Limousin £700 (2.38pk), Newtownards farmer 330kg Limousin £765 (2.32ppk) and 344kg Limousin £790 (2.30ppk), Saintfield farmer 250kg Limousin £570 (2.28pk), Carrickmannon farmer 250kg Limousin £565 (2.26ppk), Castlewellan farmer 304kg Charolais £660 (2.17ppk), Ballygowan farmer 330kg Limousin £710 (2.15ppk) and 326kg Limousin £700 (2.15ppk) and 288kg Limousin £605 (2.10ppk), Strangford farmer 286kg Limousin £600 (2.10ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 300kg Charolais £620 (2.07ppk), Loughinisland farmer 260kg Charolais £535 (2.06ppk), Raholp farmer 342kg Limousin £700 (2.05ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 438kg Charolais £865 (1.97ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 330kg Charolais £650 (1.97ppk), Castlewellan farmer 372kg Limousin £730 (1.96ppk), Downpatrick farmer 352kg Limousin £690 (1.96ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 416kg Charolais £815 (1.96ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 358kg Charolais £700 (1.96ppk), Ballynoe farmer 226kg BB £440 (1.95ppk), Castlewellan farmer 292kg Limousin £565 (1.94ppk), Clough farmer 316kg Charolais £605 (1.92ppk), Downpatrick farmer 440kg Limousin £830 (1.89ppk), Clough farmer 338kg Charolais £620 (1.84ppk), Castlewellan farmer 390kg Aberdeen Angus £715 (1.82ppk), Burrenreagh farmer 370kg Hereford £610 (1.65ppk) and 380kg Hereford £605 (1.59ppk) and 400kg Hereford £600 (1.50ppk).

HEIFERS

Ballynahinch farmer 312kg Shorthorn £775 (2.48ppk), Strangford farmer 200kg Limousin £470 (2.35ppk), Downpatrick farmer 248kg Limousin £575 (2.32ppk) Woodgrange farmer 320kg Limousin £705 (2.20ppk), Newry farmer 376kg Limousin £480 (2.12ppk), Woodgrange farmer 286kg Limousin £590 (2.06ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 340kg Charolais £700 (2.06ppk), Loughinisland farmer 284kg Charolais £575 (2.03ppk). Ballynahinch farmer 276kg Limousin £555 (2.01ppk), Loughinisland farmer 240kg Charolais £480 (2.00ppk), Saintfield farmer 280kg Limousin £560 (2.00ppk), Downpatrick farmer 254kg Simmental £560 (1.97ppk), Ballylucas farmer 340kg Limousin £670 (1.97ppk), Burrenreagh farmer 260kg Charolais £510 (1.96ppk), Drumaness farmer 286kg Limousin £560 (1.96ppk) and 296kg Limousin £575 (1.94ppk), Downpatrick farmer 356kg Charolais £690 (1.94ppk), Saintfield farmer 308kg Limousin £595 (1.93ppk), Castlewellan farmer 290kg Simmental £550 (1.90ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 400kg Charolais £755 (1.89ppk), Saintfield farmer 268kg Limousin £505 (1.88ppk), Killinchy farmer 298kg Limousin £560 (1.88ppk), Kilclief farmer 314kg Limousin £590 (1.88ppk), Clough farmer 328kg Charolais £615 (1.88ppk) and Ballylucas farmer 296kg Limousin £550 (1.86ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, December 8th there was increased numbers and a steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £94.00, fat ewes to £92.00 and light weight lambs to £4.12ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Ballynahinch farmer 40kg, £94.00, Downpatrick farmer 30kg, £93.50, Downpatrick farmer 28kg, £93.00, Loughmoney farmer 36kg, £92.50, Downpatrick farmer 27kg, £92.50, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg, £92.00, Drunnaquoile farmer 25kg, £92.00, Newry farmer 29kg, £92.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £92.00, Bright farmer 26kg, £91.00, Castlewellan farmer 28kg, £91.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 26kg, £91.00, Lissoid farmer 24kg, £91.00, Legamaddy farmer 25kg, £91.00, Killough farmer 26kg, £90.50, Castlewellan farmer 23kg, £90.00, Annalong farmer 24kg, £90.00, Annaclone farmer 23kg, £90.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 23kg, £87.50, Ballygowan farmer 24kg, £87.00, Crossgar farmer 25kg, £87.00, Ballygullam farmer 23kg, £87.00. Annacloy farmer 23kg, £87.00, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg, £87.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £86.00, Ballygowan farmer 23kg, £86.00, Clough farmer 22kg, £83.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg, £82.50, Annalong farmer 21kg, £82.50, Downpatrick farmer 21kg, £80.50 and 21kg, £78.50, Ballykilbeg farmer 20kg, £78.50, Clough farmer 22kg, £77.00 and 21kg, £77.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg, £76.00 and 19kg, £75.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 21kg, £75.00, Portaferry farmer 20kg, £75.00, Castlewellan farmer 18kg, £74.00, Crossgar farmer 20kg, £72.50, Tyrella farmer 19kg, £72.00, Saintfield farmer 17kg, £71.50 and 19kg, £71.00 and Tobercorran farmer 19kg, £67.00.

FAT EWES,

Annacloy farmer £92.00, Downpatrick farmers £86, Raholp farmer £82.50, Castlewellan farmer £80, Annalong farmer £76.00, Annaclone farmer £75.00, Downpatrick farmer £74.50 and Ballylucas farmer £65.50.