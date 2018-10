Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,415

Cattle sold to a swift trade on Friday, October 12th.

Bullocks sold to up to £1,415 for 730kg, heifers sold to £1,375 for 640kg and fat cows sold to £1,409.40 for 810kg.

BULLOCKS

Harold Sinclair £1,415/730kg, Brian Faulkner £1,405/680kg, M Kelly £1,355/530kg, Hawthorn Height £1,245/540kg, Brain Faulkner £1,220/660kg, William Kearney £1,200/630kg, £1,190/500kg, Hawthorn Heights £1,190/470kg, M Kelly £1,190/500kg, W Kearney £1,190, W Crossett £1,155/590kg, P Mullan £1,150/540kg, S Clarke £1,150/590kg, Seamus McAtamney £1,130/500kg, Harold Sinclair £1,125/570kg, £1,105/590kg, £1,100/790kg, Hawthorn Heights £1,105/510kg, £1,100/510kg, £1,095/520kg, £1,095/460kg, £1,095/490kg, £1,090/460kg, £1,085/440kg, £1,085/580kg, £1,075/520kg, £1,075/450kg, £1,055/510kg, £1,050/440kg, £1,050/470kg, £1,045/460kg, William Kearney £1,100/580kg, P Mullan £1,100/530kg, W Crossett £1,095/520kg,£1,055/510kg, P Mullan £1,085/560kg, S Daly £1,070/490kg and Colin Adams £1,055/580kg.

HEIFERS

Kieran McCullagh £1,375/640kg, Muriel Stewart £1,155/520kg, Gary Mullan £1,130/510kg, Cochrane Boyle £1,120/610kg, Patrick McCollum £1,105/550kg, £1,070/550kg, £1,040/540kg, £1,000/560kg, S Daly £1,100/510kg, £1,040/510kg, £1,030/480kg, £1,000/470kg, Muriel Stewart £1,100/590kg, £1,080/510kg, £1,055/480kg, £980/540kg, Cochrane Boyle £1,075/540kg, Desmond Donnolly £1,000/530kg, Francis Quigley £990/490kg, Patrick McCollum £975/510kg, Gary Mullan £970/470kg, Ralph Pickering £965/480kg, Simon Loughery £950/490kg, Muriel Stewart £950/490kg and Gerard McPeake £900/380kg, £900/400kg.

FAT COWS

David Hempton £1,409.40/810kg, Damien Walls £1,224.50/790kg Peter Quinn £1,196.80/680kg, £1,169/700kg, £1,105/850kg, Kevin O'Kane £1,116.50/550kg, John Boyle £1,054/680kg, Orval Wilson £1,012/880kg, W Galway £985.50/730kg, £972.40/520kg, Cochrane Boyle £945/700kg, Peter Quinn £928.80/720kg, £905.20/730kg, Joseph McNamee £903/700kg, Damien Walls £900.90/630kg, W Galway £886.60/620kg, £884.40/660kg, Kieran Quinn £884.80/560kg, Jude Martin £877.50/650kg and Peter Quinn £873.60/560kg.