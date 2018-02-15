Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,500 for 760kg

There was a rise in prices this week in all sections at Richard Beattie's Draperstown Mart.

Bullocks sold to £1,500/760kg, heifer sold to £1,330/580kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,010 and fat cows sold to £1,350/1,000kg.

BULLOCKS

Fergus Ferguson £1,500/760kg, £1,460/720kg, John McLaughlin £1,335/670kg, John Lowe £1,270/600kg, £1,255/590kg, £1,225/570kg, £1,200/50kg, £150/520kg, £1,100/540kg, Hubert Murray £1,225/560kg,£1,190/560kg, £1,130/560kg, £1,100/530kg, £1,100/490kg, £1,090/520kg, £1,085/500kg, £1,085/530kg, £1,080/560kg, £1,065/560kg, £1,050/520kg, £1,050/540kg, £1,050/500kg, £1,030/510kg, £1,030/490kg, Thomas Whiteside £1,210/620kg, Eamon McNally £1,190/580kg, £1,130/600kg, Cochrane Boyle £1,145/500kg and Thomas Whiteside £1,115/550kg, £1,050/480kg

HEIFERS

Gorthill Farms £1,330/580kg, £1,235/640kg, Barry Hutton £1,250/600kg, M Mullan £1,240/620kg, R Dallas £1,235/570kg, E Biggar £1,195/590kg, Seamus Loughran £1,195/560kg, £1,190/580kg, £1,185/530kg, £1,185/560kg, £1,125/40kg, £1105/560kg, £1,100/570kg, £1,090/520kg, £1,085/460kg, £1,075/470kg, £1,065/520kg, £1,045/550kg, £1,035/530kg, M Mullan £1,160/530kg, £1,130/490kg, £1,100/490kg, E Biggar £1,115/550kg, £1,095/550kg, R Dallas £1,080/500kg, Gorthill Farm £1,070/490kg, Sean McAleer £1,060/450kg, £1,060/490kg and E Biggar £1,040/500kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Jude Martin £1,010/460kg, £995/470kg, Ryan McCullagh £990/460kg, £935/400kg, Martin McCrory £985/430kg, £950/410kg, Grace Simpson £935/390kg, Barry Hutton £930/340kg, Nigel Jordan £895/380kg, Jude Martin £895/370kg, James Tanney £890/390kg, £890/420kg, Martin McCrory £880/400kg, £835/370kg, Nigel Jordan £875/390kg, Gace Simpson £875/380kg, £825/380kg, £795/340kg, Jude Martin £860/470kg, James Tanney £800/400kg, Ryan McCullagh £800/390kg, Nigel Jordan £795/380kg, £750/320kg, P McGuigan £795/300kg, Ryan McCullagh £750/320kg and Barry Hutton £720/290kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Damien Walls £975/540kg, £890/410kg, £885/370kg, £880/420kg, £820/370kg, £780/370kg, £775/340kg, £710/340kg, Martin McCrory £800/370kg, Nigel Jordan £720/350kg, £680/330kg, £670/340kg, £640/350kg, £630/340kg, Michael McKeown £600/300kg, Barry Hutton £590/280kg, £565/230kg, £535/230kg, James Stevenson £545/280kg and John McLaughlin £530/250kg.

FAT COWS

Brendan McQuillan £1,350/1000kg, Raymond McTeague £1,400/800kg, M Burke £1,400/800kg, £1,382.50/790kg, Damien Walls £1,343/790kg, M Burke £1,225/700kg, £1,072.50/750kg, £1,062.60/690kg, £1,170/650kg, Barry Hutton £1185/750kg, Nigel Jordan £1,139.60/770kg, S McGuiness £1,137.60/720kg, David Arrell £1,078.70/670kg, John McLaughlin £1,051.90/670kg, Barry Hutton £1,043.10/610kg, Hugh McCloskey £1,033.50/650kg, S McGuiness £1,003.20/660kg, Nigel Jordan £960/640kg, Sean McAleer £924.60/690kg, S McGuiness £872.10/570kg, S Daly £868/620kg, J McCracken £844.80/640kg, Jude Martin £835.20/580kg, H Palmer £831.60/660kg and Damien Walls £823.20/560kg.