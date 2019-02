Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,300 for 600kg

A strong trade in all sections on Friday.

Bullocks sold to £1,300/600kg, heifers sold to £1,200/560kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,000, suckler cows sold to £1,400 and fat cows sold to £1,255.80/780kg.

BULLOCKS

Thomas Jeffers £1,300/600kg, Kevin Lagan £1,300/650kg, £1,270/610kg, £1,260/650kg, £1,220/640kg, £1,210/660kg, £1,205/640kg, £1,190/580kg, £1,185/630kg, John Ward £1,240/610kg, £1,200/570kg, £1,185/560kg, £1,180/550kg, Phelim Diamond £1,215/600kg, £1,195/630kg, £1,180/620kg, £1,170/570kg, £1,170/560kg, S Magowan £1,180/620kg, John Ward £1,130/550kg, £1,125/510kg, Phelim Diamond £1,125/520kg, George Campbell £1,120/640kg, Karen Lagan £1,100/540kg, Anna Lagan £1,100/540kg, S Magowan £1,095/570kg, £1,025/600kg, £980/550kg, Kevin Lagan £1,130/590kg, George Campbell £1,090/580kg and Joseph Doris £1,075/490kg, £1,050/470kg.

HEIFERS

A Clarke £1,200/560kg, £1,180/570kg, C and N Farms £1,195/640kg, £1,095/600kg, £1,085/590kg, Oliver Mulgrew £1,160/610kg, Wilbert McLenaghan £1,085/540kg, £1,075/520kg, £1,060/540kg, Dominic Mullin £1,060/470kg, Marion Greaves £1,060/510kg, £1,040/570kg, Thomas Jeffers £1,045/520kg, £1,030/530kg, £1,020/490kg, Wilbert McLenaghan £1,020/500kg, Marion Greaves £1,000/560kg, £985/470kg, Kevin Mullin £975/420kg, Dominic Mullin £955/480kg, Wilbert McLenaghan £950/530kg, £900/460kg, Marion Greaves £895/470kg, £860/440kg, £820/400kg and George Chambers £805/440kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

John Canavan £1,000/470kg, £970/450kg, R J and S R Mawhinney £965/410kg, £935/390kg, £900/370kg, £900/350kg, £895/390kg, £890/340kg, £890/340kg, £880/340kg, £865/300kg, £860/350kg, £860/340kg, Sean Clarke £920/450kg, John Canavan £915/440kg, Vincent McCloskey £900/30kg, £860/370kg, Sean Clarke £865/370kg,Thomas O’Neill £845/380kg, £805/410kg, £805/330kg, £800/390kg, Philip Wensley £820/440kg, £780/450kg, Thomas O’Neill £770/420kg, Malachy Canavan £770/340kg, Philip Wensley £760/410kg, £745/380kg, Sean Clarke £740/380kg, Thomas O’Neill £725/270kg, Francis McErlean £720/290kg, £715/300kg, R J and S J Mawhinney £710/300kg, Paul McKenna £705/350kg, Eric Connor £705/270kg, Sean Clarke £700/370kg and Eric Connor £700/260kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

John J Cavanagh £935/360kg, £900/390kg, £885/390kg, £880/380kg, £860/480kg, £810/330kg, £755/350kg, Phillip Wensley £800/440kg, £755/420kg, £750/450kg, £735/440kg, £700/430kg, £700/430kg, £695/380kg, Vincent McCloskey £750/340kg, John J Cavanagh £700/290kg, £695/30kg, £690/280kg, £670/330kg, £650/330kg, £650/290kg, £640/330kg, Francis McErlean £670/320kg, £665/290kg and Brendan Hughes £600/250kg, £600/250kg.

FAT COWS

Jamie Patrick £1,255.80/780kg, G Clarke £1,224/680kg, Patrick Boyle £1,200/800kg, Alan Boyd £1,120/800kg, William and Raymond Boyd £1,093.40/710kg, Adrian Cudden £1,088/680kg, William and Raymond Boyd £1,049.20, W Lyttle £1,032/860kg, G Clarke £1,014.80/590kg, Patrick Boyle £1,011.20/790kg, Trevor Mayne £996.30/810kg, Norman McAdoo £994/710kg, Deerpark Collections £945.50/610kg, Declan Carolan £921.60/640kg, W Lyttle £897.80/670kg, Norman McAdoo £896/640kg and Alan Boyd £888/740kg.