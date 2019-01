Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Cattle trade remains firm

An excellent entry of stock on Friday (January 11th).

Cattle remained a firm trade.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

Gordan Blair £1,420/730kg, Bert McLean £1,420/810kg, £1,415/710kg, £1,370/670kg, £1,300/650kg, £1,250/650kg, J McKenna £1,350/690kg, Thomas Fulton £1,280/670kg, Gordan Blair £1,280/680kg, John Ward £1,250/630kg, £1,230/590kg, £1,225/600kg, Michael McKeown £1,225/620kg, I and A Sinclair £1,215/580kg, J J McKenna £1,210/620kg, R Gamble £1,190/630kg, £1,160/600kg, £1,100/620kg, Thomas Dobson £1,185/570kg, £1,160/570kg, J J McKenna £1,140/590kg, £1,140/600kg, £1,090/550kg, £1,085/580kg, £1,055/550kg, Michael McKeown £1,100/560kg, I and A Sinclair £1,060/520kg, Bert McLean £1,040/520kg, Gerard Dowdall £865/410kg and Thomas Fulton £840/490kg.

HEIFERS

Sean McKenna £1,360/690kg, £1,355/700kg, £1,260/660kg, £1,250/670kg, £1,250/700kg, £1,245/630kg, Thomas Dobson £1,280/660kg, Seamus McCrory £1,220/580kg, £1,160/630kg, R Gamble £1,185/640kg, £1,170/650kg, £1,110/610kg, Bert McLean £1,150/600kg, I and A Sinclair £1,160/550kg, £1,140/580kg, Seamus McCrory £1,140/580kg, £1,130/630kg, £1,115/540kg, £1,100/580kg, £1,100/600kg, £1,100/580kg, £1,100/560kg, £1,100/610kg, £1,065/560kg, £1,065/580kg, £1,060/540kg, £1,025/530kg, £1,000/490kg, Brian Kelly £1,100/560kg and Bert McLean £1,060/490kg, £1,025/590kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Osmond Bell £860/360kg, Francis McGillion £805/360kg, Kathleen McCloskey £800/390kg, N Donaghy £775/320kg, £725/300kg,John McGurk £720/310kg, £695/310kg, £685/320kg, £670/310kg, Gerard Mullin £680/280kg, Kathleen McCloskey £640/320kg and N Donaghy £575/240kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Osmond Bell £885/330kg, £840/320kg, Hugh O’Hagan £700/220kg, £700/220kg, Colm McGarvey £675/300kg, Daniel Convery £640/320kg, £600/320kg, Kathleen McCloskey £540/310kg and Damien Devlin £420/170kg, £385/110kg.

FAT COWS

Kenneth Johnston £1,332.10/770kg, £1,326/780kg, W D Spence £1,241/730kg, Karl Mullin £1,194.80/580kg, Karl Mullan £1,194.80/580kg, £1,170.40/760kg, McKinney Brothers £1,164.40/710kg, Thomas Beattie £1,095.20/740kg, £1,039.50/770kg, M O’Kane £1,043.70/710kg, Peter O’Murray £1,015/700kg, Seamus McCrory £1,012/550kg, R C and R Lennox £1,000.50/690kg, Thomas Beattie £991.60/740kg, Kenneth Johnston £961.70/590kg, A Lynch £951.20/580kg, F and S Conway £950/760kg, John McKenna £938/670kg, Francis McGillion £936/780kg, M O’Kane £924.80/680kg, Thomas Beattie £900/750kg, M Logue £883.30/730kg, R C and R Lennox £869.40/630kg, Peter and Stephen £863.10/630kg, Hugh O’Hagan £858.60/530kg, Francis McGillion £834.90/690kg, R Lennox £831.90/690kg, James Hogg £824.60/620kg, M O’Kane £809.20/680kg, Colm McGarvey £788.80/680kg and Damien Devlin £787.50/630kg.