Dropped calves sell to £440 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Another excellent sale on Friday saw dropped calves clear up to £440 followed by £430 twice for outstanding Hereford bulls from Glenside farms.

Limousin bulls to £320 from Saintfield with heifer calves to £270 from Warrenpoint. 132 weanlings sold to 267p/k for a 206k Charolais male from Glenavy from £550.

A Kilkeel producer sold a 238k Charolais male at £625 or 263p/k.

A top per head for weanlings of £1055 for a 482k Charolais from Rostrevor.

A Killowen farmer sold two outstanding heifers at £990 for 438k and £950 for 450k.

Suckler cows and calves to £1350 for a Glenavy producer with springers to £1,140 from Katesbridge.

Heifers were a strong trade to £1,100 for an OTM Limousin from Katesbridge.

A strong entry of bullocks sold to £1,140 for a 594k Aberdeen Angus from Katesbridge.

A Hilltown farmer obtained strong prices for Limousins eg, 412k at £910 and 434k at £905.

DROPPED CALVES

Dundrum farmer: a pen of Hereford, £440, £430, 430, £425 with Friesians to £260. Saintfield farmer: Limousin male £325. Turmore farmer: Hereford £355. Dromara farmer: £295 and £290 and Fleckvieh heifer £250. Warrenpoint farmer: Simmental heifer £270. Newry farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £270. Banbridge farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £260. Ballyward farmer: Aberdeen Angus heifer £245. Ballynahinch farmer: Hereford heifer £235.

132 WEANLINGS

Rostrevor farmer: 482k at £1,055, 300k at £710. Warrenpoint farmer: 24 Charolais male and females, 392k at £905, 425k at £890, 428k at £860, 414k at £830, 390k at £800, 386k at £780, 312k at £650, 380k at £770, 280k at £640 etc. Lisburn farmer: 15 Limousins, 402k at £840, 384k at £825, 400k at £800, 384k at £790, 356k at £745, 348k at £750. Killowen farmer: 438k at £990, 450k at £950, 376k at £760, 230k at £530, 242k at £545, 304k at £635. Kilkeel farmer: 238k at £635. Ballyward farmer: Limousin females, 306k at £680, 312k at £660, 292k at £650, 274k at £580. Derryneil farmer: 314k at £745, 316k at £745, 354k at £790. Glenavy farmer: 206k at £550. Mayobridge farmer: 230k at £515, 242k at £530, 324k at £680.

HEIFERS

Katesbridge farmer: 622k OTM at £1,100. Tandragee farmer: 438k at £800, 488k at £800. Mayobridge farmer: 504k at £855. Ballyroney farmer: 558k at £970, 564k at £885, 560k at £870. Dromore farmer: 296k at £585, 326k at £600. Kilcoo farmer: 374k at £735. Castlewellan farmer: 348k at £650, 334k at £640. Crumlin farmer: 322k at £630, 350k at £665. Mayobridge farmer: 188k at £400, 230k at £455.

BULLOCKS

Katesbridge farmer: 594k at £1,140. Ballyroney farmer: 588k at £1,100. Ballydoo farmer: 568k at £975. Hilltown farmer: 412k at £910, 434k at £905, 422k at £825, 370k at £770, 378k at £770, 350k at £725. Kilcoo farmer: 298k at £660, 348k at £715, 340k at £740, 376k at £800, 356k at £740.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: 680k at £980, 656k at £960, 546k at £830, 532k at £815, 542k at £795, 410k at £710, 390k at £585, 444k at £690, 426k at £680, 420k at £680, 382k at £615, 378k at £595, 426k at £670, 426k at £675, 320k at £490 and 284k at £400.

A larger entry of 750 sheep sold in a fantastic trade on Tuesday evening.

142 spring lambs sold to £111 for a Ballymartin farmer.

A big percentage of lambs sold from £105 to £111.

A Ballynahinch farmer sold 22.4k at £108 or 482p/k.

Hoggets met an improved trade to £108.50 with most hoggets from £104 up.

Fat ewes were a flying trade to £118 for a Rathfriland farmer.

The top lots selling from £108 up.

HOGGETS

Rathfriland farmer: £108.50. Kilkeel farmer: £108 and £104. Ballinran farmer: £107. Katesbridge farmer: £106. Legananny farmer: £105. Barnmeen farmer: £104.50 twice. Katesbridge farmer: £104.50. Seaforde farmer: £104.

FAT EWES

Rathfriland farmer: £118. Ballymartin farmer: £115 and £107. Hilltown farmer: £114 and £108. Curley farmer: £113. Ballyward farmer: £108. Katesbridge farmer: £107. Ballinran farmer: £107. Dromara farmer: £104. Ballynahinch farmer: £104. Clontigora farmer: £103.