Dropped calves sell to £475 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Friday, December 21st saw a show and sale of dropped calves at Rathfriland Co-Op.

There were some tremendous calves in the entry.

D Rafferty from Mullaghbawn won the champion calf with a Simmental bull sold to the judge, Jamie Milligan from Tandragee for £475.

D Rafferty also had the reserve champion of a Belgian Blue heifer which sold at £305 to J Burton, Dungannon.

M and H Annett of Hillsborough sold a Blue bull at £415 to K Reid, Lurgan and a second lot at £380 to P J Haughey, Shinn.

W and A Rowan of Ballyward sold a first prize Angus bull at £355 to M McCartan, Crossgar.

A second prize Angus bull from D Baird, Loughbrickland sold at £320 to S Havern and a third prize Hereford bull from H Corbett, Dechoment, sold at £320 to C Annett, Carginagh.

A good entry of weanlings cleared up to £815 for a 384k Charolais from Holybrush Farm.

A Dunturk producer sold three Charolais bull calves as follows; 358k at £810, 284k at £785 and 252k at £685.