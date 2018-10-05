Enniskillen: Heavy cattle sell to £1,410

Good numbers of quality cattle on offer again this week at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 215 to 256ppk for a Charolais 360kg at £920, mediumweights sold from 210 to 254ppk for a Charolais 426kg at £1,085, heavy weights sold from £190 to 236ppk for a Aberdeen Angus 500kg at £1,180 and to £1,410.

BULLOCKS: Kesh producer Charolais 360kg at £900, Charolais 426kg at £1,085, Omagh producer Charolais 434kg at £1,100, Trillick producer Charolais 430kg at £1,075, Lisbellaw producer Limousin 380kg at £940, Derrylin producer Limousin 352kg at £860, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg at £1,180, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus 552kg at £1,265, Rosslea producer Limousin 500kg at £1,130, Limousin 510kg at £1,110, Ballinamallard producer a 538kg at £1,210, Aberdeen Angus 558kg at £1,235, Aberdeen Angus 540kg at £1,170 and Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus 564kg at £1,210, Charolais 536kg at £1,145.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,060 paid for a 415kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £520 to £780 for a 344kg Limousin.

Ruling prices: Letterbreen producer 415kg Charolais steer at £1,060, 375kg Charolais steer at £1,000, 422kg Charolais steer at £990, 374kg Charolais steer at £920, Garrison producer 313kg Charolais steer at £885, 378kg Charolais steer at £850, 336kg Charolais steer at £935, 244kg Charolais heifer at £640, 257kg Charolais heifer at £680, Lisnaskea producer 410kg Limousin heifer at £770, 370kg Limousin heifer at £720, 390kg Charolais bull at £960, 395 Limousin bull at £900, Enniskillen producer 324kg Charolais heifer at £720, 319kg Charolais bull at £830, 276kg Charolais bull at £730, 283kg Charolais heifer at £745, 331kg Charolais bull £800, 415kg Charolais bull at £950, 312kg Charolais heifer at £625, 336kg Charolais bull at £875, 410kg Charolais bull at £910, Edenery producer 236kg Limousin bull at £700, 264kg Charolais bull at £780, 295kg Charolais bull at £850, Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais bull at £760, 330kg Charolais heifer at £775, Derrylin producer 316kg Limousin heifer at £665, 236kg Limousin at £455, Kesh producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £660, 312kg Charolais heifer at £730, 360kg Charolais heifer at £730, 340kg Limousin heifer at £780, 290kg Charolais heifer at £650, 264kg Charolais bull at £655, 274kg Charolais bull at £755, 240kg Limousin bull at £655, Trillick producer 264kg Charolais bull at £710, 375kg Hereford bull at £805, 257kg Charolais heifer at £600.

CALVES: Kesh producer Limousin bull at £500, Charolais bull at £340, Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £365, Charolais bull at £315, Ballinamallard producer Charolais bull at £355, Belgian Blue bull at £305, Trlllick producer Belgian Blue bull at £305, Maguriesbridge producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Tattamore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £295, Aberdeen Angus bull at £290 and Monea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £290.

SUCKLER COWS: Dromore producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,710, Simmental cow with bull at £1,650, Omagh producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,670, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,660, Drumquin producer Limousin heifer with bull at £1,650, Springfield producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,600, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,530, Castlederg producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,460, Limousin view with bull at £1,440, Irvinestown producer springing Charolais heifer at £1,500, springing Limousin cow at 1£100, springing Limousin cow at £970 and springing Limousin cow at £960.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 210ppk paid for a 555kg Charolais at £1165, medium and lighter weights from 189-222ppk for a 340kg Charolais at £755.

Tempo producer Charolais 600kg at £1,205, Charolais 580kg at £1,190, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 600kg at £1,195, Charolais 555kg at £1,165, Charolais 500kg at £1,065, Charolais 520kg at £1,075, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus 545kg at £1,110, Aberdeen Angus 530kg at £1,100 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 475kg at £980.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 180ppk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1,050, others sold readily from 89-168ppk paid for a 460kg Charolais at £780, Friesian cow fro 62-122ppk.

Lisbellaw producer Charolais 700kg at £1,100, Charolais 740kg at £1,085, Springfeild producer Charolais 740kg at £1,135, Derrygonnely producer Charolais 680kg at £1,050, Charolais 690kg at £1,060 and Irvinestown producer Charolais 580kg at £1,050.