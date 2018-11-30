Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell up to £1,460 per head

A rings reported a firm trade for all types at Thursday's cattle sales with light weight bullocks selling from 210 to 249ppk for a Charolais 358kg at £890, medium weights selling from 200-242ppk for a Charolais 418kg at £1,010, heavy lots selling from 190 to 222ppk for a Charolais 500kg at £1,110 and selling up to at £1,460 per head.

BULLOCKS

Irvinestown producer Charolais 358kg at £890, Charolais 354kg at £845, Tempo producer Charolais 418kg at £1,010, Rosslea producer Charolais 340kg at £810, Newtowbutler producer Charolais 506kg at £1,110, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 556kg at £1,210, Blonde d'Aquitaine 558kg at £1,210, Charolais 584kg at £1,270, Charolais 556kg at £1,210 and Clogher producer Charolais 576kg at £1,255.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £985 paid for a 401kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £520 to £860 for a 395kg Hereford.

Ruling prices

Belcoo producer 398kg Charolais steer at £945, 365kg Charolais steer at £845, 375kg Charolais steer at £875, Belleek producer 395kg Charolais steer at £880, 197kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £595, Enniskillen producer 365kg Limousin bull at £845, 292kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £730, 291kg Limousin bull at £715, 350kg Limousin bull at £755, Derrygonnelly producer 257kg Charolais heifer at £700, 248kg Charolais heifer at £660, 298kg Charolais heifer at £690, 66kg Charolais heifer at £670, 243kg Charolais heifer at £600, Garrison producer 370kg Charolais heifer at £840, 277kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £600, 307kg Limousin bull at £735, 295kg Charolais heifer at £700, 325kg Charolais heifer at £720, 336kg Charolais heifer at £820, 390kg Charolais steer at £940, 305kg Charolais heifer at £760, Enniskillen producer 401kg Charolais bull at £985, 301kg Charolais heifer at £695, 317kg Charolais bull at £770, Newtowbutler producer 360kg Charolais steer at £875, 376kg Charolais heifer at £790, 282kg Charolais heifer at £680, 252kg Charolais bull at £760, Derrylin producer 273kg Charolais bull at £720, 385kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £890, 268kg Charolais heifer at £630, Macken producer 380kg Charolais steer at £950, 375kg Charolais steer at £940, 358kg Charolais heifer at £805, 296kg Charolais heifer at £780, 375kg Charolais steer at £870, 322kg Charolais steer at £890, Kinawley producer 395kg Hereford heifer at £860, 405kg Limousin bull at £915 and Monea producer 308kg Charolais bull at £760, 405kg Charolais bull at £915, 350kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £760.

CALVES

Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Limousin bull at £280, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £310, Charolais heifer at £285, Kesh producer Charolais bull at £300, Fivemiletown producer Limousin bull at £250, Friesian bull at £105 and Monea producer Charolais heifer at £290, Belgian Blue heifer at £265

SUCKLER COWS

Macken producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,310, Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1,230, Castlederg producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,300, Lisbellaw producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,370, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,270, springing Simmental heifer at £1,270, springing Simmental heifer at £1,100.

Heifers

Forward lots old to 211ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1,180.

Others from 189-220ppk pai for a 380kg Charolais at £840.

Magheravelly producer Charolais 560kg at £1180, Charolais 600kg at £1,190, Charolais 530kg at £1,100, Charolais 520kg at £1,070, Florencecourt producer Charolais 600kg at £1,190, Charolais 550kg at £1,060 and Roscor producer Charolais 565kg at £1,100.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 158ppk paid for a 685kg Charolais at £1,080.

Light weights from 89-152ppk, Friesian cows from 54-102ppk for a 600kg at £610.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 685kg at £1,080, Charolais 730kg at £1,040 and Tempo producer Charolais 680kg at £1,000, Charolais 650kg at £950.