Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling to £1,390 per head

A full yard of cattle met a tremendous all round trade at Thursday’s sale.

Lightweights sold from 210 to 266ppk for a Charolais 394kg at £1,050.

Medium weights sold from 205 to 252ppk for a Belgian Blue 468kg at £1,180.

Heavy lots sold from 200 to 236ppk for an Aberdeen Angus 500kg at £1,180 and selling up to £1,390 per head.

BULLOCKS

Garrison producer Charolais 394kg at £1,050, Charolais 390kg at £990, Charolais 370kg at £935, Springfield producer Charolais 380kg at £970, Charolais 424kg at £1,050, Aughancloy producer Belgian Blue 468kg at £1,180, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg at £1,180, Enniskillen producer Charolais 596kg at £1,390, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 510kg at £1,180, Monea producer Charolais 534kg at £1,230, Magheraveely producer Charolais 560kg at £1,290, Charolais 550kg at £1,270, Roscor producer Charolais 580kg at £1,320.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1,095 paid for a 435kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £935 for a 385kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Fivemiletown producer 435kg Charolais steer at £1,095, 436kg Charolais steer at £1,090, 385kg Charolais heifer at £935, Derrylin producer 331kg Limousin heifer at £665, 306kg Charolais heifer at £680, 306kg Charolais heifer at £680, 432kg Limousin bull at £900, 346kg Limousin heifer at £70, Derrygonnelly producer 332kg Charolais heifer at £780, 366kg Charolais steer at £905, 302g Charolais heifer at £710, 335kg Charolais bull at £800, Enniskillen producer 285g Charolais bull at £780, 345kg Charolais bull at £1,025, 306kg Charolais bull at £830, 266kg Charolais bull at £800, Kesh producer 291kg Charolais bull at £770, 269kg Charolais heifer at £590, 253kg Charolais bull at £725, 360kg Charolais heifer at £780, 434kg Charolais bull at £1,065, Belleek producer 396kg Charolais bull at £980, 358kg Charolais bull at £940, 277kg Charolais bull at £660, 360kg Charolais bull at £840, 320kg Charolais bull at £825, Lisnaskea producer 314kg Simmental bull at £675, 255 Aberdeen Angus bull at £555, 219kg Limousin heifer at £495, Roscor producer 246kg Charolais bull at £690, 312kg Charolais heifer at £695, 320kg Charolais bull at £790, 316kg Charolais bull at £850, Derrygonnelly producer 352kg Charolais steer at £870, 375kg Charolais steer at £870, 331kg Charolais steer at £860, Kinawley producer 330kg Limousin bull at £820, 285kg Limousin heifer at £595, 345kg Simmental hfr at £725, Newtown producer 303kg Charolais steer at £730, 327kg Charolais steer at £780, 297kg Charolais steer at £760, Belcoo producer 317kg Charolais steer at £790, 341kg Charolais steer at £790, 326kg Charolais heifer at £730, 376kg Charolais steer at £965.

CALVES

Enniskillen produer Simmental bull at £330, Simmental bull at £270, Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue bull at £300, Belgian Blue bull at £260, Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £290, Derrylin producer Belgian Blue bull at £280, Belgian Blue bull at £275, Omagh producer Belgian Blue bull at £275, Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue heifer at £255, Tattymore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £250, Derrygonnelly producer Friesian bull at £95.

SUCKLER COWS

Lisbellaw producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,720, Fivemiletown producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,410, Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,225, springing Simmental heifer at £1,080, Lisnaskea producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,360, springing Hereford cow at £1,020, Irvinestown producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,150, Hereford cow with bull at £1,060.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 207ppk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1,200. While light weights sold from 192-241ppk paid for a Charolais 375kg at £900.

Kesh producer Charolais 600kg at £1,240, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 580 at £1,200, Charolais 475kg at £1,040, Enniskillen producer Charolais 515kg at £1,180, Charolais 540kg at £1,135, Charolais 555kg at £1,160, Trillick producer Charolais 550kg at £1,185, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 500kg at £1,085, Charolais 510kg at £1,080, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 380kg at £900, Charolais 415kg at £890.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold to 190ppk paid for a 716kg Charolais at £13,60, light weights from 120-192ppk paid for a 457kg Charolais at £880, Friesian cows from 75-120ppk paid for a 806kg Friesian at £965, fat bulls to 137k paid for a 986kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,350.

Leggs producer Charolais 716kg at £1,360, Charolais 670kg at £1,155, Belcoo producer Charolais 708kg at £1,250, Kesh producer Charolais 914kg at £1,240, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 786kg at £1,190, Letterbreen producer Charolais 682kg at £1,190, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 682kg at £1,140.