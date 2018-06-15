Enniskillen Mart: Heavy weights sell to up to £1,560 per head

Trade continued to at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 225 to 292 for a Charolais 362kg at 10, mediumweights sold from 220 to 282 for a Charolais 408kg at £1,150, heavy weights sold from 200 to 228 for a Limousin 624kg at £1,425 and sold up to £1,560 per head.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,010 paid for a 374kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £620 to £1,080 for a 378kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 374kg Charolais bull at £1,010, 328kg Charolais bull at £950, 311kg Charolais bull at £880, 277kg Charolais heifer at £650, 209kg Charolais heifer at £605, Derrylin producer 231kg Limousin heifer at £700, 311kg Charolais bull at £880, 308kg Charolais bull at £900, Enniskillen producer 321kg Charolais bull at £1,010, 332kg Charolais heifer at £875, 407kg Charolais heifer at £870, 373kg Charolais bull at £1,030, 245kg Charolais heifer at £730, Lisnaskea producer 477kg Charolais bull at £965, 498kg Charolais bull at £1,030, 355kg Saler bull at £705, Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin steer at £905, 247kg Charolais steer at £730, 310kg Limousin steer at £795, 312kg Limousin steer at £790, Tempo producer 385kg Charolais bull at £950, 250kg Charolais heifer at £695, 314kg Charolais steer at £875, 225kg Charolais heifer at £620, 266kg, Kinawley producer 400kg Simmental heifer at £970, 355kg Charolais steer at £965, 415kg Simmental steer at £895, 382kg Charolais steer at £1,005, Clogher producer 378kg Charolais heifer at £1,080, 482kg Charolais heifer at £1,070, 400kg Charolais heifer at £930, 420kg Charolais heifer at £900, 341kg Limousin heifer at £755, Belleek producer 306kg Charolais steer at £965, 303kg Charolais steer at £1,050, 375kg Charolais heifer at £845 and Florencecourt producer 331kg Limousin steer at £850, 267kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £790, 268kg Charolais steer at £785.

BULLOCKS

Garvary producer 386kg at £1,090, 376kg Charolais at £1,055, 406kg Charolais at £1,100, Clogher producer 424kg Charolais at £1,125, Dungannon producer 410kg Charolais at £1,085, 428kg Charolais at £1,105, Newtownbutler producer 412kg Charolais at £1,060, Banbridge producer 532kg Charolais at £1,225, Irvinestown producer 594kg Charolais at £1,360, 635kg Charolais at £1,395 and Derrylin producer 444kg Limousin at £1,080, 550kg Charolais at at £1,215.

CALVES

Aghalane producer Charolais bull at £525, Kesh producer Limousin bull at £410, Charolais heifer at £270, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue bull at £335, Derrylin producer Limousin bull at £340, Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £335, Shorthorn heifer at £275, Trillick producer Belgian Blue bull at £300, Belgian Blue heifer at £280, Drumcose producer Charolais bull at £280, Charolais bull at £300 and Fivemiletown producer Friesian bull at £110.

SUCKLER COWS

Kinawley producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £2,100, Florencecourt producer Charolais cow with bull calf at £1910, Charolais cow with bull calf at £1,590, Dungannon producer Charolais cow with bull calf at £1,550, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf at £1,500, Simmental cow with bull calf at £1,350, Belleek producer Charolais cow with heifer calf at £1,400 and Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull cow at £1,470.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 232ppk paid for a Charolais at £1,170.

Other lots cleared readily from 200-231ppk for a 380k Charolais at £875.

Kinawley producer Charolais 505kg at £1,170, Tempo producer Charolais 515kg at £1,075, Kinawley producer Charolais 500kg at £1,030, Derrylin producer Charolais 480kg at £1,005, Co Down producer Charolais 380kg at £875.

Fat cows

Cows sold to 215ppk paid for a 528kg Charolais at £135 while steers cleared from 140- 211ppk.

Friesian cows from 82-141ppk paid for a 610kg at £910.

Tempo producer 626kg Charolais at £1,250, Newtownbutler producer 612kg Charolais at £1,250, Newtownbutler producer 764kg Charolais at £1,330, Derrylin producer 644kg Charolais at £1,230 and Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais at £910.