Exceptional prices for cattle at Saintfield

There was a larger show of stock at today’s (Wednesday) sale in Saintfield with exceptional prices and very strong demand in all sections.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1290 for 690Kg Sim £187.

Leading prices: Dromore producer Sim 690Kg £187 £1290, AA 740Kg £126 £932, Kircubbin producer BB 680Kg £182 £1237, Lisburn producer Ch 880Kg £139 £1223, Ballygowan producer Lim 960Kg £122 £1171, Ballyhalbert producer Lim 610Kg £170 £1037,Lim 640Kg £160 £1024, Downpatrick producer Lim 760Kg £136 £1033, Lisburn producer Fr 830Kg £112 £929.

Beef bullocks sold to a top of ££1453 for 790Kg AA £184.

Leading prices: Comber producer AA’s 790Kg £184 £1453, 800Kg £174 £1392, 780Kg £175 £1365, Ch 710Kg £191 £1356, AA’s 740Kg £177 £1327, 760Kg £174 £1322,730Kg £175 £1277, BB 710Kg £178 £1263, Daq 680Kg £180 £1224, BB 700Kg £172 £1204.

Heifers sold to a top of £1260 for 660Kg Ch.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Chars 660Kg £1260, 620Kg £1200, 640Kg £1160, 670Kg £1155, Pomeroy producer Lim 530Kg £1100,Ch 570Kg £1070, Her 540Kg £970, AA 540Kg £960, AA 540Kg £950, AA 540Kg £910, AA 470Kg £890, Ballynahinch producer Lims 480Kg £1100, 580Kg £1100, 550Kg £1070, 480Kg £1035, 450Kg £1030, 540Kg £1020, 450Kg £980,430Kg £900, 370Kg £860, Downpatrick producer Lim 520Kg £1010, Baz 500Kg £1000, Ballynahinch producer Ch 450Kg £1000, Ballynahinch producer Lim 460Kg £970, Ballygowan producer Ch 480Kg £950, Lim 430Kg £900,Ch 410Kg £900, BB 470Kg £855, Cloughey producer Lim 490Kg £900,AA 490Kg £865, Lim 470Kg £860, Ardglass producer Ch 490Kg £900, Ch 460Kg £860.

Bullocks sold to a top of £1340 for 660Kg AA.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer AA 660Kg £1340, Ch 650Kg £1300,Lim 670Kg £1270,Ch 640Kg £1165, Banbridge producer Lim 660Kg £1280,Ch 660Kg £1260,Lim 610Kg £1220,Sim 590Kg £1160, Lim 620Kg £1145, Ch 560Kg £1060, Ch 550Kg £1040, Daq 580Kg £1020, Killinchy producer Lim 620Kg £1245, Comber producer Ch 600Kg £1235,BB 570Kg £950, BB 570Kg £920, Pomeroy producer Ch 570Kg £1190, Ch 490Kg £1080,AA 540kg £975,AA 540Kg £960, AA 520Kg £925, Lim 480 Kg £910, Ballygowan producer BB 590Kg £1140,BB 520Kg £970, Ballynahinch producer Lim 380Kg £1000, Daq 380Kg £985, Lim 390Kg £980,Lim 360Kg £920, Portaferry producer BB 450kg £930, Lim 400Kg £900, Seaford producer Lim 350Kg £900,

Suckler cows sold to a top of £1130 for Sim Cow with M char calf at foot, AA Springer £1220.

Suckled calves sold to a top of £845 for BB bull calf.

Dropped calves sold to a top of £340 for Lim bull calf and £290 for Her heifer calf.

Weanlings sold to a top of £405 for Her Heifer calf.