Fat cows sell to £1,042 for 660kg at Saintfield Mart

At Wednesday’s sale prices were steady with strong demand throughout.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1042 for 660kg, Limousin £158.

Leading prices: Ballykinlar producer Limousin 660kg, £158, £1,042, Belgian Blue 700kg, £114, £798, Lisburn producers Holstein 700kg, £126, £882, Shorthorn beef 560kg, £144, £806, Comber producer Belgian Blue 710kg, £124, £880, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 750kg, £107, £802, Limousin 650kg, £118, £767, Limousin 550kg, £135, £742 and Kircubbin producer Montbeliarde 660kg, £116, £765.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,335 for 730kg Aberdeen Angus £183.

Leading prices: Aberdeen Angus 730kg, £183, £1,335, Limousin 730kg, £160, £1,168, Limousin 720kg, £161, £1,159, Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £166, £1,145, Limousin 670kg, £170, £1,139, Limousin 670kg, £169, £1,132, Limousin 660kg, £170, £1,122, Hereford 680kg, £160, £1,088, Fleckvieh 650kg, £166, £1,079, Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £160, £1,056 and Saintfield producer Friesian 600kg, £135, £810, Friesian 590kg, £136, £802.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £970 for 540kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin 540kg, £970, Lisburn producer Charolais 420kg, £860, Limousin 420kg, £790, Limousin 350kg, £765 and Ballywalter producer Limousin 300kg, £585.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £980 for 460 Charolais.

Leading prices: Lisburn producers Charolais 460kg, £980, Belgian Blue 460kg, £940, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £930, Charolais 480kg, £890, Limousin 410kg, £870, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £850, Simmental 490kg, £830, Limousin 410kg, £810, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £810, Comber producer Charolais 460kg, £950, Limousin 450kg, £910, Ballynahinch producers Charolais 460kg, £915, Hereford 500kg, £870, Limousin 510kg, £810, Limousin 440kg, £750 and Dromara producer Belgian Blue 370kg, £755.

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to a top of £840 for Hereford bull calf and £715 for Hereford heifer calf.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £360 for Limousin bull calf and £195 for Belgian Blue heifer calf.