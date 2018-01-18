Fat cows sell to £1,999 for 930kg at Ballymena Mart

Just under 400 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Fat cows sold to 215p for 930kg at £1,999 for a pure bred Belgian Blue, Friesian cows to 144p for a 750kg at £1,080, beef heifers to 218p for a Charolais 620kg at £1351, beef bullocks to 650kg for 210p at £1,365 and Friesian bullocks to 170p for 630kg at £1,071.

Beef cows sold to: J M Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue 930kg, £1,999 (215), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 580kg, £1,131 (195), David Arrell, Bellaghy Limousin 690kg, £1,311 (190), J Rankin, Tyrone Limousin 630kg, £1,171 (186), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 690kg, £1,269 (184), J P and J McKeagney, Upperlands Limousin 610kg, £1,116 (183), David Arrell, Blonde d’Aquitaine 630kg, £1,127 (179), Hugh McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 580kg, £1,038 (179), John Campbell, Upperlands Limousin 670kg, £1,192 (178), J P and J McKeagney, Limousin 640kg, £1,139 (178), S McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 590kg, £1,038 (176), John Campbell, Limousin 740kg, £1,302 (176), David Arrell, Bellaghy Limousin 580kg, £1,015 (175), B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 870kg, £1,522 (175), J P and J McKeagney, Limousin 650kg, £1,137 (175), David Arrell, Bellaghy Limousin 580kg, £997 (172), J Rankin, Strabane Limousin 700kg, £1,204 (172), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 580kg, £986 (170), W J Bryson, Crumlin Limousin 580kg, £986 (170), Paul McGarry, Dundrod Blonde d’ Aquitaine 670kg, £1,132 (169), John Campbell, Limousin 720kg, £1,216 (169), David Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 670kg, £1,125 (168), T McCullough, Broughshane Limousin 580kg, £974 (168), A McNeilly, Muckamore Belgian Blue 720kg £1188 (165).

Friesian cows sold to: G Connon, Aldergrove 750kg, £1,080 (144), James Gibson, Aughafatten 640kg, £889 (139), James Gaston, Dunloy 800kg, £1,016 (127), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 740kg, £917 (124), 700kg, £868 (124), 680kg, £836 (123), Robert Steele, Bushmills 790kg, £971 (123), 740kg, £910 (123), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey 780kg, £951 (122), J and J Huey, Armoy 520kg, £634 (122), 480kg, £580 (121), W S Kennedy, Ballyclare 720kg, £842 (117), M and A Millar, Rasharkin 660kg, £772 (117), A Gaston, Glarryford 630kg, £730 (116), James Stirling, Ballymena 670kg, £777 (116), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 670kg, £777 (116), local farmer 640kg, £742 (116), T A Crewehill Farm, Stewartstown 610kg, £707 (116), Thomas Hamilton, Carrickfergus 680kg, £782 (115), N and J Coleman, Doagh 680kg, £782 (115), Ian Millar, Ballymena 740kg, £851 (115), C Moody, Bushmills 720kg, £806 (112), 670kg, £750 (112), J and J Huey, Armoy 610kg, £683 (112).

Beef heifers sold to: John Campbell, Upperlands Charolais 620kg, £1,351 (218), S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 640kg, £1,388 (217), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 650kg, £1,397 (215), local farmer Charolais 590kg, £1,256 (213), H Griffin, Toome Blonde d’Aquitaine 680kg, £1,441 (212), B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 510kg, £1,076 (211), W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 610kg, £1,281 (210), S R Gray, Antrim Charolais 610kg, £1,262 (207), John Campbell, Upperlands Charolais 620kg, £1,283 (207), S McGowan, Limousin 590kg, £1,203 (204), local farmer, Limousin 590kg, £1,203 (204), S McGowan, Charolais 630kg, £1,272 (202), J Gardiner, Ballymena Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,272 (202), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Shorthorn beef 670kg, £1,333 (199), B McComb, Muckamore Limousin 610kg, £1,207 (198), John Campbell, Charolais 610kg, £1,207 (198), R Blackburn, Limavady Charolais 620kg, £1,215 (196), local farmer Charolais 670kg, £1,313 (196), John Campbell, Charolais 620kg, £1,215 (196), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 560kg, £1,097 (196), R Blackburn, Charolais 600kg, £1,170 (195), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 650kg, £1,267 (195), John Campbell, Charolais 630kg, £1,228 (195), Linton Brothers, Limousin 600kg, £1,164 (194).

Beef bullocks sold to: J M Morrison, Armoy Limousin 480kg, £1,008 (210), Donal McKay, Martinstown Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,365 (210), Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,227 (208), J Gardiner, Ballymena Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,271 (205), Donal McKay, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,122 (204), John Blair Cullybackey Charolais 660kg, £1,333 (202), Charolais 670kg, £1,353 (202), John Heron, Broughshane Limousin 540kg, £1,080 (200), W G Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 600kg, £1,200 (200), W J Booth, Kircubbin Charolais 590kg, £1,180 (200), J Gardiner, Belgian Blue 670kg, £1,340 (200), W J Booth, Charolais 690kg, £1,366 (198), J Gardiner, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,136 (196), David Parks, Moira Limousin 640kg, £1,254 (196), P and S Kelly, Kells Belgian Blue 680kg, £1,326 (195), John Crawford, Gracehill Hereford 630kg, £1,222 (194), John Heron, Charolais 550kg, £1,067 (194), Jim Allen, Larne Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,152 (192), John Crawford, Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,228 (192), John Heron, Limousin 640kg, £1,228 (192), W J Booth, Kircubbin Charolais 680kg, £1,305 (192), P Graffin, Portglenone Charolais 690kg, £1,311 (190), W J Booth, Charolais 690kg, £1,311 (190), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Shorthorn beef 720kg, £1,360 (189).

Friesian bullocks sold to: K O’Neill, Broughshane 630kg, £1,071 (170), 590kg, £985 (167), S Fullerton, Bushmills 640kg, £1,068 (167), K O’Neill 640kg, £1,056 (165), Eric Thom, Desertmartin 550kg, £907 (165), R Waide, Cloughmills 580kg, £939 (162), K O’Neill, 500kg, £800 (160), S Fullerton, Bushmills 710kg, £1,100 (155), T Christie, Armoy 630kg, £970 (154), H Simms, Carrick 610kg, £921 (151), 600kg, £870 (145), 550kg, £792 (144), 600kg, £852 (142), Eric Thom, Desertmartin 490kg, £690 (141), G and S Carey, Dunloy 790kg, £1,106 (140).

Demand continued strong for 34 dairy cows and heifers to a top of £2,070 for a choice calved heifer from N and J Coleman, Doagh.

Ruling prices: N and J Coleman, Doagh £2,070, J R and P J Tinsley, Dromore £1,820, Sam Wallace, Broughshane £1,760, David Wallace, Antrim £1,740, J R and P J Tinsley, £1,720, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,710, David Donnan, Donaghadee £1,710, M W Patterson, Ballynahinch £1,680, S Dunlop, Crumlin £1,680, David Wallace £1,670, James McAuley, Bushmills £1,650, R and J Millar, Stewartstown £1,640, J R and P J Tinsley £1,620, R and J Millar £1,620, M W Patterson, £1,610, David Wallace, Antrim £1,610, M W Patterson £1,580, J R and P J Tinsley £1,560, Matthew Bruce, Bellaghy £1,460, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £1,460, David and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore £1,440, K Craig, Ballyclare £1,340, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare £1,340, S Dunlop, Dundrod £1,310, David Wilson, Ballycraigy £1,300, R and J Millar £1,280, R Thompson, Ligoniel £1,270, R and J Millar £1,260, R Thompson £1,200.

Top prices in ring two was £2,450 which was paid to C Beatty, Dungannon for a 22 month old pedigree Hereford bull, while David Chestnutt, Bushmills sold a batch of in calf heifers to £1380 for a Shorthorn in calf Aberdeen Angus.

Ruling prices: David Chestnutt, Bushmills Shorthorn in calf heifer £1,380, Aberdeen Angus in calf heifer £1,280, Aberdeen Angus in calf heifer £1,280, Aberdeeen Angus in calf heifer £1,280, G L Porter, Crumlin Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,260, Paul McGarry, Dundrod Blonde d’Aqutraine in calf heifer £1,250, David Chestnutt, Aberdeen Angus in calf heifer £1,250, Aberdeen Angus in calf heifer £1,250, G L Porter, Charolais heifer and bull calf £1,200, David Chestnutt, Shorthorn in calf heifer £1,100.

200 lots in ring three sold to £495 for a Simmental bull (three months old).

Younger bull calves to £460 for a six week old Charolais heifer.

Heifer calves sold to £445 for a three month old Simmental.

Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £495, J C Barkley, Ballymena Belgian Blue £485, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £460, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Char £460, local producer Hereford £430, J and J Huey, Limousin £400, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £365, £360, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Belgian Blue £350, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Limousin £345, Samuel Kennedy, Belgian Blue £345, James Stirling, Ballymena Charolais £340, A T Lowry, Loughgiel (2) Aberdeen Angus £340, D S Wharry, Glenarm (2) Aberdeen Angus £340, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Belgian Blue £340, R F Saunderson, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £330, D S Wharry, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine £330, local farmer Hereford £330.

Heifers sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £445, Aberdeen Angus £420, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £410, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £400, Leslie Wilson, Simmental £400, S J and R J McLean, Straid Belgian Blue £365, Leslie Wilson, Belgian Blue £360, D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £340, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Limousin £320, W T Robinson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £320, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Limousin £310, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £310, D Marcus, Glenarm Limousin £310, Limousin £300, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Limousin £290, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare (2) Limousin £290, A T Lowry, Loughgiel Aberdeen Angus £285, D Marcus, Glenarm Limousin £280, A T Lowry, Aberdeen Angus £250.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Local farmer £185, £180, J C Barkley, Ballymena £150, Norman Bell, Cookstown £100, J and J Huey, Armoy £90, T and M E Taylor, Doagh £90, W T Robinson, Glenarm £80, A and E Cochrane £70, J and J Huey, Armoy (3) £70, W McCullough, Glenarm £70, Norman Bell, Cookstown £70, W McCullough, Glenarm £68, Brian Paisley, Ballynure (2) £60, J C Barkley, Ballymena £60, Brian Paisley,(3) £60.

An entry of 230 weanlings resulted in a sharper trade.

Bullocks sold to £555 over for a Charolais 320kg at £875 presented by S Taylor, Ligoniel.

Heifers sold to £460 over for a Charolais 330kg at £790 offered by W and G Hanna, Ballymoney.

Bullocks 0-300kgs

Brian Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 250kg, £710 (284), T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 240kg, £655 (272), D O’Hagan, Maghera Charolais 250kg, £645 (258), T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 270kg, £695 (257), Sean Graham, Portglenone Limousin 280kg, £720 (257), J Lindsay, Dundonald Blonde d’Aquitaine 230kg, £580 (252), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 270kg, £670 (248), Brendan Rowan, Broughshane Charolais 250kg, £620 (248), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 300kg, £740 (246), P and C Connon, Ballymena Limousin 270kg, £660 (244), D O’Hagan, Maghera Limousin 240kg, £580 (241), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 290kg, £700 (241), Limousin 280kg, £670 (239), T Duncan, Doagh Blonde d’Aquitaine 290kg, £690 (237), E Gillan, Ballymena Blonde d’Aquitaine 290kg, £690 (237), T McNabney, Charolais 240kg, £570 (237).

301-350kgs

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £875 (273), Charolais 320kg, £860 (268), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 310kg, £830 (267), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 330kg, £870 (263), W and G Hanna, Charolais 310kg, £800 (258), M O’Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 310kg, £780 (251), Martin McCann, Randalstown Limousin 340kg, £855 (251), Limousin 350kg, £870 (248), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 340kg, £835 (245), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg, £760 (245), Brian Stirling, Ballymena Simmental 310kg, £750 (241), E Gillan, Ballymena Charolais 320kg, £760 (237), Brian Stirling, Charolais 310kg, £730 (235), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 320kg, £740 (231), Ian Hunter, Straid Charolais 330kg, £760 (230), Paul McGarry, Dundrod Blonde d’Aquitaine 330kg, £750 (227).

351kg and over

W J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg, £915 (240), E Gillan, Ballymena Limousin 380kg, £870 (229), Martin McCann, Randalstown Limousin 400kg, £905 (226), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 420kg, £940 (223), M O’Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 420kg, £940 (223), E Gillan, Limousin 360kg, £800 (222), Belgian Blue 400kg, £885 (221), M O’Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 410kg, £900 (219), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Saler 490kg, £1,075 (219), E Gillan, Limousin 370kg, £810 (218), Martin McCann, Randalstown Limousin 420kg, £915 (217), W J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg, £980 (217), Martin McCann, Randalstown Limousin 410kg, £890 (217), E Gillan, Belgian Blue 360kg, £780 (216), Martin McCann, Limousin 430kg, £930 (216), P McConnell, Ligoniel Simmental 360kg, £775 (215).

Heifers sold to:

0-300kgs:

T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 230kg, £610 (265), M and S Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 210kg, £535 (254), D O’Hagan, Maghera Charolais 240kg, £605 (252), P and C Connon, Ballymena Limousin 170kg, £420 (247), T McNabney, Charolais 260kg, £640 (246), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Simmental 240kg, £590 (245), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 290kg, £700 (241), Paul McGarry, Dundrod Blonde d’Aquitaine 280kg, £675 (241), Richard McGinley, Charolais 300kg, £720 (240), Henry McLaughlin, Aughfatten Limousin 240kg, £570 (237), D O’Hagan, Maghera Charolais 290kg, £675 (232), T McNabney, Charolais 240kg, £550 (229), Sean Graham, Portglenone Limousin 290kg, £650 (224), Brendan Rowan, Broughshane Limousin 230kg, £515 (223), Richard McGinley, Limousin 260kg, £580 (223), T McNabney, Charolais 270kg, £600 (222).

301-350kgs

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg, £790 (239), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 310kg, £720 (232), J Brown, Nutts Corner Limousin 330kg, £735 (222), R J Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 310kg, £690 (222), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 320kg, £710 (221), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £710 (221), Brendan Rowan, Broughshane Charolais 310kg, £680 (219), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 340kg, £745 (219), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg, £745 (219), Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais 310kg, £670 (216), T Duncan, Doagh Charolais 320kg, £680 (212), Henry McLaughlin, Charolais 330kg, £700 (212), Ian Hunter, Straid Charolais 330kg, £700 (212), W and H Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 310kg, £640 (206), Brendan Rowan, Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £640 (206), R J Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 310kg, £640 (206).

351kg and over

J Brown, Nutts Corner Limousin 380kg, £800 (210), Henry McLaughlin, Charolais 380kg, £760 (200), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 440kg, £870 (197), D J and R J White, Broughshane Limousin 410kg, £800 (195), J Brown, Limousin 360kg, £700 (194), H and S Griffin, Portglenone, Blonde d’Aquitaine 490kg, £940 (191), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 400kg, £765 (191), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 490kg, £935 (190), D J and R White, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £710 (186), W J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 440kg, £800 (181), H and S Griffin, Portglenone Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg, £1,110 (179), J Milligan, Larne Hereford 400kg, £695 (173), S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 470kg, £815 (173), E and P McCormick, Cushendun Shorthorn 410kg, £690 (168), J Brown, Nutts Corner Limousin 430kg, £675 (157), H and S Griffin, Blonde 480kg, £750 (156).

A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Leading prices as follows:

Breeders sold to (all in lamb): Michael Patton, Ballymoney 2 Dorset £170, 2 Dorset £160, G Hagan, Antrim 4 Texel £140, Michael Patton 3 Dorset £129, G Hagan 8 Suffolk £128, 5 Texel £125, 12 crossbred £115, A Christie, Ballymoney 10 mule £112, 10 mule £112, 10 mule £112, 10 mule £112, 10 mule £112, 10 mule £109, 10 mule £108.

Ewes and lambs sold to: R T Buchanan, Ballymena 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £150, 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £140, 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £132, 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £110.

Store lambs sold to: Russell Craig, Broughshane 1 Texel £69, Millar McClelland, Doagh 9 Charollais £66, A and W Magill, Raloo 22 Charollais £62, S Scullion, Glenarm 16 Texel £55, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 23 cross bred £53.50, R T Buchanan, Ballymena 7 cross bred £50.

A good entry of 130 store cattle in Ballymena despite the wintry weather resulted in a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £705 over for a Aberdeen Angus 640kg at £1,345 presented by Jim Allen, Larne.

Heifers sold to £600 over for a Belgian Blue 480kg at £1,080 presented by S Dennison of Dunadry.

Bullocks sold to: S Morrison, Liscolman Charolais 440kg, £965 (219), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £1,045 (217), J S Hamilton, Ballymena Charolais 560kg, £1,215 (217), Charolais 490kg, £1,060 (216), B Richmond, Cloughmills Charolais 460kg, £995 (216), Limousin 480kg, £1,030 (214), J S Hamilton, Charolais 600kg, £1,270 (211), Jim Allen, Larne Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,345 (210), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Limousin 450kg, £945 (210), Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d’Aquitaine 410kg, £860 (209), J S Hamilton, Charolais 620kg, £1,300 (209), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Charolais 500kg, £1,045 (209), Walter Hoy, Templepatrick Charolais 530kg, £1,105 (208), J S Hamilton (2) Charolais 270kg, £1,185 (207), Charolais 520kg, £1,080 (207).

Heifers sold to: S Dennison, Dunadry Belgian Blue 480kg, £1,080 (225), Mrs J Mills, Glenarm Limousin 520kg, £1,060 (203), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Limousin 490kg, £975 (199), A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 450kg, £885 (196), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 550kg, £1,050 (190), David McCabe, Muckamore Hereford 490kg, £930 (189), A Smyth, Charolais 490kg, £920 (187), D Bristow, Belgian Blue 450kg, £800 (177), David McCabe, Hereford 530kg, £940 (177), Mrs J Mills, Glenarm Simmental 510kg, £900 (176), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg, £905 (174), David McCabe, Hereford 500kg, £870 (174), D Frazer, Glarryford Hereford 510kg, £885 (173), R Neeson, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £900 (173), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 440kg, £760 (172), R Neeson, Toomebridge Hereford 540kg, £930 (172).

An entry of 924 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 400p for a pen of 11 Texel 24kg at £96 and 5 Texels 24kg at £92 and to a top per head of £100.

Fat ewes sold to £88.

Fat hoggets (854)

Top prices per kg: Graeme Martin, Broughshane 11 Texel 24kg, £96 (400), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 5 cross bred 23kg, £92 (400), M Convery, Portglenone 8 Texel 24kg, £95 (395), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick 5 Texel 24kg, £95 (395), R J McKay and Son, Carnlough 24 Texel 24kg, £94 (391), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Blackface 23kg, £89 (387), J Murphy, Antrim 13 Texel 22.5kg, £86.50 (384), W Park, Antrim 20 Texel 23kg, £88 (382), Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough 32 Suffolk 25kg, £94.50 (378), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford 51 Suffolk 24kg, £90.50 (377), T Jackson, Broughshane 8 Texel 21.5kg, £81 (376), W J Thompson, Glenwherry 12 Texel 25.5kg, £96 (376), John Reid, Carnlough 10 Suffolk 24.5kg, £92 (375), W Park, Antrim 25 Texel 24kg, £90 (375), Derek Smyth, Moorfields 14 Blackface 23.5kg, £88 (374), W J Steele, Coleraine 28 Suffolk 23.5kg, £88 (374).

Top prices per head: T Adams, Rathkenny 1 BFL 30kg, £100, N Boyd, Broughshane 12 Suffolk 28kg, £98, G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 18 Texel 27.5kg, £97.50, N Boyd 30 Suffolk 26kg, £97, Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 10 Charollais 28kg, £96, W J Thompson, Glenwherry 12 Texel 25.5kg, £96, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 11 Texel 24kg, £96, Carrigeen Farms, 5 Texel 24kg, £95, M Convery, Portglenone 8 Texel 24kg, £95, Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough 32 Suffolk 25kg, £94.50, Gareth Hayes, Ballymena 10 cross bred 26.5kg, £94, R J McKay, Carnlough 24 Texel 24kg, £94, G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 18 Texel 26.5kg, £94, K McAuley, Broughshane 15 Texel 25.5kg, £94, Darren Stewart, Ballyclare 8 Suffolk 26kg, £93.50, B Gribben, Dunloy 24 Suffolk 26kg, £93.50.

Fat ewes (70)

First quality

Suffolk - £60-£80

Texel - £60-£88

Crossbred - £55-£75

Blackface - £40-£55