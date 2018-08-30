Fat cows sell to £2,088 at Ballymena Mart

An increased entry of just under 350 beef cattle in Ballymena met a steady trade.

Fat cows sold to 240p per kg for a Lim 870kg at £2088.

Friesian cows sold to 132 pence for a 690kg at £910.

Beef heifers sold to 229p for a Lim 580kg at £1328.

Beef bullocks sold to 226p for a 540kg at £1220.

Beef cows sold to: Co Tyrone farmer Lim 870kg £2088 (240), Lim 710kg £1420 (200), R Gault, Ballyclare Lim 710kg £1384.50 (195), R Savage, Drumahoe Lim 710kg £1384.50 (195), B McBride, Rasharkin Lim 550kg £1067 (194), P Whyte, Maghera Lim 560kg £1064 (190), S and N Anderson, Lim 700kg £1330 (190), B Gingles, Larne Lim 650kg £1215.50 (187), R Armstrong, Lisburn 640kg £1190.40 (186), M McGarry Broughshane Lim 700kg £1302 (186), P Whyte, Maghera 730kg £1350.50 (185), R Savage, Drumahoe Lim 740kg £1354.20 (183), RW Calvin, Ballymoney Lim 650kg £1176.50 (181), SW Clyde, Randalstown Lim 640kg £1152 (180), RW Calvin, Ballymoney 670kg £1206 (180), B Stirling, Ballymena 1127.70 (179), local farmer Lim 610kg £1079.70 (177), W Whyte, Ballymena CHA 910kg £1583.40 (174), SW Clyde, Randalstown Lim 660kg £1135.20 (172), H McAlister, Aghadowey Lim 550kg £940.50 (171), B Gingles, Larne Lim 580kg £991.80 (171), J McCabe, Crumlin SIM 790kh £1343 (170), local farmer Lim 640kg £1075.20 (168).

Friesian cows sold to: H Park, Crumlin 690kg £910.80 (132), H Stewart, Ballyclare 460kg £588.80 (128), A Hoey, Glenwherry 610kg £768.60 (126), JandD Glass, Ballymena 660kg £818.40 (124), H Park, Crumlin 690kg £855.60 (124), Adams Farms, Cloughmills 700kg £868 (124), local farmer 620kg £737.80 (119), D McMullan, Rasharkin 660kg £785.40 (119), RAS Barkley, Dunloy 670kg £783.90 (117), local farmer 590kg £678.50 (115), J Stewart, Templepatrick 650kg £747.50 (115), A and E Cochrane, Bushmills 620kg £713 (115), F Bellingham, Ballymoney 580kg £667 (115), D McMullan, Rasharkin 700kg £798 (114), local farmer 550kg £621.50 (113), Adams Farms 640kg £710.40 (111), J Adams, Ballymena 540kg £594 (110), WS Kennedy, Ballyclare 690kg £759 (110), J Stirling, Ballymena 630kg £674.10 (107), D McKee, Randalstown 700kg £749 (107), WR Hamilton, Broughshane 590kg £625 (106), R Lyttle, Larne 700kg £735 (105), T Maybin, Ballynure 540kg £556.20 (103), F Bellingham, Ballymoney 620kg £632.40 (102).

Beef heifers sold to:A Bowman, Comber Lim 580kg £1328.20 (229), H OMelvena, Broughshane CHA 660kg £1419 (215), Lim 630kg £1348.30 (214), L McAuley, Ballyclare Lim 540kg £1150.20 (213), CHA 560kg £1192.80 (213), R Hood, Broughshane Lim 530kg £1123.60 (212), A Bowman, Comber Lim 480kg £1008 (210), J McKinley, Bushmills AA 600kg £1254 (209), H OMelvena, Broughshane Lim 630kg £1310.40 (208), L McAuley CHA 600kg £1242 (207), H OMelvena, CHA 640kg £1318.40 (206), CHA 700kg £1421 (203), J McKinley AA 480kg £974.40 (203), AA 500kg £101 (202), R Hood Lim 570kg £1117.20 (196), H Davidson, Magherafelt Lim 540kg £1047.60 (194), R Hood Lim 480kg £926.40 (193), A Bowman, Comber Lim 550kg £1056 (192), R Hood Lim 450kg £864 (192)

Beef bullocks sold to: J Hayes, Rasharkin BLO 540kg £1220.40 (226), local farmer BLO 610kg £1348.10 (221), A Smyth, Ballymoney Lim 590kg £1274.40 (216), S McGowan, Ballymoney CHA 770kg £1624.70 (211), A Smyth, Ballymoney AA 640kg £1344 (210), W Park, Antrim Lim 630kg £1297.80 (206), AA 630kg £1297.80 (206), R McCullough, Ballymena CHA 690kg £1414.50 (205), W Park Lim 560kg £1142.40 (204), Lim 540kg £1101 (204), James Boyd BB 770kg £1563.10 (203), T Clyde, Antrim Lim 630kg £1278.90 (203), W Park, Antrim Lim 650kg £1313 (202), T Clyde, Lim 670kg £1353.40 (202), Lim 650kg £1313 (202), I Rea CHA 650kg £1313 (202), P Dillon, Magherafelt Lim 610kg £1220 (200), S McGowan, Ballymoney CHA 740kg £1480 (200), W Park CHA 710kg £1412.90 (199), Lim 680kg £1346.40 (198), CHA 690kg £1359 (197), Lim 610kg £1202 (197).

Friesian bullocks sold to: RJ Gage, Clough 550kg £869 (158), T Caulfield, Magherafelt 580kg £904.80 (156), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 680kg £1060.80 (156), T Caulfield, Magherafelt 620kg £961 (155), 650kg £975 (150), RJ Gage, Clough 580kg £870 (150), T Caulfield 590kg £873.20 (148), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 640kg £928 (145), M Doherty, Limavady 460kg £552 (120).

Dairy stock met excellent demand to £2020 for a choice calved heifer from Alan McNair, Ballyclare. Fleckvieh mating heifers sold to £705 each for a pair from ER and I Caldwell, Glarryford. Ruling prices: Alan McNair, Ballyclare £2020, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1680, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £1600, Michael McKey, Dromara £1390, David Steele, £1250, RJ and JA Wright, Stoneyford £1180.

Quality suckler stock in short supply to £1430 for a Lim cow with bull calf at foot.

Ruling prices: WJ Jordan, Comber Lim cow and bull calf £1430, AA cow and heifer calf £1400, Brian Moore, Aldergrove Blonde heifer and bull calf £1390, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Lim cow and heifer calf £1360, WJ Jordan AA cow and bull calf £1310, Brian Moore, Aldergrove Blonde heifer and heifer calf £1280, WJ Jordon AA cow and bull calf £1210.

Almost 200 lots in the calf ring sold to £580 for a three month old Sim bull. Younger bull calves to £475 for a month old Lim, heifer calves to £400 for a two month old Sim.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Kenneth McBride, Mallusk Sim £580, Leslie Wilson Sim £565, Sim £555, Samuel Brennan, BB £510, A Stewart, Limavady Ir £500, Leslie Wilson BB £490, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne (2) Lim £475, H Park, Crumlin Here £475, J Adams, Bellaghy Char £470, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Lim £440, J Adams Char £410, Brian Stirling, Ballymena Char £400, J Adams Char £400, B and A McCammon, Magheramourne Lim £390, A Beggs AA £385, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne BB £380, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare BB £380, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner, Char £380, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Lim £380.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £400, J Adams, Bellaghy Char £385, James A Wilson, Doagh AA £350, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Lim £350, W Morrison, Armoy Sim £345, H Park, Crumlin Here £340, A Beggs, Larne Lim £330, Kenneth McBride, Mallusk Sim £330, Ian Paisley, BB £330, A Stewart, Limavady SHB £330, J Adams, Bellaghy SHB £325, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare BB £315, J Adams Lim £310, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Sim £300, RJ White, Liscolman Lim £290, local farmer Sim £280, H Park, Crumlin BB £275, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Here £260, Ian Paisley Lim £260.

Bull calves sold to: D Mallon, Toomebridge £185, DS Dickey, Randalstown £175, Deborah Orr £170, A McMinn, £150, H Park, Crumlin £150, D Mallon (3) £150, Samuel Brennan, Larne £130, S McClenaghan, Antrim £120, A McMinn, Larne £85, £80, Ian Millar, Ballymena (4) £80.

Just under 200 weanlings resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £650 over for a Char 430kg at £1080 offered by James O’Rawe, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £650 over for a Char 460kg at £116 from H Marquess, Muckamore.

Heifers 301-350kgs

James O’Rawe, Gracehill Char 340kg £840 (247), Char 340kg £835 (245), H McAlister, Aghadowey Lim 320kg £735 (229), T and TN McClintock, Glenwherry Lim 340kg £760 (223), V Hamilton, Cushendun Char 310kg £685 (221), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Lim 320kg £700 (218), Richard McConnell, Glenwherry Here 330kg £695 (210), T Weatherup, Carrick Lim 310kg £645 (208), JH Fraser, Belfast Char 350kg £715 (204), SG Lowry, Glenavy Char 330kg £660 (200).

Heifers 351kg and over

H Marquess, Muckamore Char 460kg £1110 (241), Char 390kg £940 (241), P McConnell, Ligoniel Char 390kg £900 (230), Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Lim 390kg £895 (229), Lim 460kg £1050 (228), H Marquess Char 390kg £890 (228), P McConnell, Ligoniel Lim 390kg £870 (223), Char 370kg £825 (223), James O’Rawe, Gracehill Char 380kg £840 (221), Miss J Gilliland Lim 380kg £840 (221), P McConnell Char 380kg £830 (218), Lim 370kg £800 (216), Robert Gault, Ballyclare Lim 370kg £790 (213), WT McGookin, Larne Char 390kg £815 (209), Rbt Gault Lim 430kg £895 (208), P McConnell Lim 360kg £740 (205).

Bullocks 0-300kgs

H McAlister, Aghadowey Lim 280kg £755 (269), Lim 300kg £800 (266), JH Fraser, Belfast Char 300kg £800 (266), H McAlister Lim 250kg £650 (260), James Buchanan, Strabane Char 250kg £650 (260), JH Fraser Char 270kg £700 (259), Char 290kg £750 (258), H McAlister Lim 240kg £595 (247), T and TN McClintock, Glenwherry Lim 250kg £595 (238), JH Fraser, Sal 300kg £690 (230), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally (2) Char 300kg £680 (226), T and TN McClintock Lim 270kg £590 (218).

Bullocks 301-350kgs

H McAlister, Aghadowey Lim 340kg £880 (258), JH Fraser, Belfast Char 330kg £830 (251), Miss J Gilliland Lim 350kg £860 (245), J H Fraser Char 350kg £860 (245), WP and H Esler, Islandmagee Lim 320kg £775 (242), JH Fraser Char 350kg £840 (240), S and N Anderson, Cullybackey Lim 320kg £760 (237), D and N Hamill, Crumlin (2) Lim 340kg £790 (232), JS Johnston, Clough Sim 310kg £720 (232), SG Lowry, Crumlin Char 350kg £800 (228), James Buchanan, Strabane AA 330kg £715 (216), JH Fraser Char 310kg £650 (209), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally (2) AA 320kg £665 (207), AA 310kg £625 (201).

351kg and over

James O’Rawe, Gracehill Char 430kg £1080 (251), SG Lowry, Glenavy Char 360kg £895 (248), James O’Rawe Char 390kg £930 (238), SG Lowry Char 410kg £960 (234), R Bell, Dundrod Blonde 460kg £1070 (232), SG Lowry Char 400kg £930 (232), Char 370kg £860 (232), L McKeever, Ballymoney Blonde 390kg £900 (232), S McAlister, Ballintoy Char 370kg £850 (229), Char 370kg £845 (228), D and W Hume, Randalstown Char 370kg £845 (228), L McKeever, Ballymoney Blonde 380kg £860 (226), James O’Rawe, Gracehill Sim 380kg £855 (225), JH Fraser Char 380kg £850 (223), R Shaw, Rasharkin (2) Lim 370kg £810 (218).

Loughgiel, Saturday, August 25th, 2018

The annual show and sale of lambs at Loughgiel attracted an excellent trade for the top quality mule lambs on offer.

Prior to the sale a show of mule ewe lambs was sponsored by David Christie and Son and judged by Hugh Henry who awarded first place to Fred Loughridge for a pen of outstanding lambs when subsequently topped the sale at £148 per head.

A small offering of store lambs sold to £66 per head paid to S McIntyre for a pen of 48 Mule wether lambs.

Leading prices and prizewinning positions for the mule ewe lambs were as follows: F Loughridge Armoy 10 at £148 (first ), H Duncan Loughgiel 13 at £116, F Loughridge 12 at £114 (fourth), S and P McNaughton Loughgiel 12 at £110 (second), M Elliot Armoy 10 at £108, JJ McAllister Glendun 12 at £108, D McCollum Loughgiel 10 at £108, M Elliot 10 at £104, 12 at £102, H Duncan 14 at £100, F Loughridge 12 at £100, 12 at £98, S and P McNaughton 13 at £98, S McIntyre Armoy 14 at £97, H Duncan 14 at £96, F Loughridge 12 at £96, D McCollum 12 at £95 (third).

An entry of 3400 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade.

Breeding hoggets sold to £175, ewe lambs to £125, store lambs to £73.50, Rams to £750.

Leading prices as follows:

Hoggets:

W McCurdy, Broughshane 12 CB £175, S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suff £172, G Milligan, Ederney 10 Suff £172, I McCollum, Crumlin 13 CB £170, J Rainey, Coleraine 12 Suff £168, G Rainey, Coleraine 12 Suff £165, W McCurdy, B’shane 12 CB £164, S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suff £162, J Rainey, Coleraine 12 Suff £162, G Rainey, Coleraine 12 Suff £158, P Rafferty, Pomeroy 10 Suff £150, 12 Suff £148, 10 Suff £148, 11 Suff £148, 10 Suff £146, 10 Suff £145

Ewe lambs:

B Gingles, Larne 9 Suff £125, 1 Suff £125, R Hunter, Larne 5 Suff £110, AV McGill, Carnlough 15 Suff £107, S Rainey, Larne 8 CB £105, AV McGill, Carnlough 15 Suff £100, SP O’Lynn, Larne 13 Tex £96, BandK Stewart, Cairncastle 12 CB £96, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 12 CB £95, 12 CB £95, Rainey Brothers, Larne 12 Tex £95, RW McNinch, Larne 10 CB £95, AV McGill, Carnlough 15 Suff £95, S Rainey, Larne 10 CB £94, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 10 CB £94, M Gingles, Kilwaughter 15 CB £93, H O’Kane, Carnlough 12 CB £93

Store Lambs:

G Logan, Templepatrick 10 Tex £73.50, S McCormick, Martinstown 44 CB £73, I Gibson, 40 Tex £73, WJ Shaw, Cloughmills 2 Tex £72, W Magee, Kilwaughter 15 Tex £69, D Gibson, Newtownabbey 15 Char £68.50, SP O’Lynn, Larne 6 Tex £68, F McBride, Dundrod 6 CB £67.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 29 Tex £67, O Duffin, Cargan 34 Tex £66.50, Parkmore Farms, Glenariff 60 Tex £66, W McDonnell, Ballymena 11 Suff £65.50, DS Porter, Crumlin 8 Tex £65, N Hamilton, Ballymena 25 Tex £65, KandB Sloan, Larne 2 Dor £64.50, A Burleigh, Glenarm 6 Tex £64.

An entry of 260 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £720 over for a Char 550kg at £1270 offered by D Black, Carnlough.

Heifers sold to £650 over for a Char 570kg at £1220 presented by Sandra Hunter, Bushmills.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

J McGowan, Glarryford Char 430kg £1030 (239), R McNabney, Broughshane Lim 380kg £900 (236), (2) Lim 340kg £795 (233), M King, Ballyward Char 390kg £900 (230), Char 440kg £1015 (230), R McNabney, Broughshane Lim 360kg £830 (230), S Wright, Carnlough Lim 350kg £800 (228), R McNabney Lim 370kg £845 (228), S Wright Lim 370kg £845 (228), M King Blonde 370kg £835 (225), S Wright Lim 390kg £880 (225), JS Coleman, Glarryford Sim 430kg £970 (225), J Dunlop, Cairncastle AA 370kg £830 (224), R McNabney, Broughshane Lim 420kg £940 (223), J McGowan, Glarryford Char 440kg £980 (222).

501kg and over

Donagh Black, Carnlough Char 550kg £1270 (230), Char 580kg £1280 (220), Char 560kg £1235 (220), local farmer Char 610kg £1335 (218), K Brown, Upper Ballinderry Lim 590kg £1285 (217), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Char 530kg £1150 (217), Donagh Black (2) Char 550kg £1190 (216), Sandra Hunter Char 550kg £1190 (216), Donagh Black Char 530kg £1145 (216), local farmer Lim 640kg £1380 (215), S Brown, Upper Ballinderry Lim 650kg £1400 (215), George Kernohan, Randalstown Char 590kg £1270 (215), D Hanna, Ballymoney Char 560kg £1200 (214), M King, Ballyward Lim 510kg £1090 (213), S and M Black, Carnlough Char 600kg £1280 (213).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Char 500kg £1135 (227), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Char 490kg £1060 (216), A Clements, Muckamore Lim 490kg £1045 (213), A Warwick, Templepatrick Lim 460kg £970 (210), A Clements Lim 390kg £820 (210), Martin Beattie, Moorfields Lim 490kg £1030 (210), A Clements Lim 410kg £845 (206), Lim 450kg £925 (205), R McNabney, Broughshane Lim 390kg £800 (205), A Thompson, Straid Lim 400kg £820 (205), A Clements Lim 440kg £900 (204), Lim 400kg £815 (203), Mrs A Henry, Antrim Lim 380kg £765 (201), RJ McNeill, Glenarm BB 390kg £770 (197), A Clements Lim 420kg £825 (196), Lim 430kg £840 (195).

501kg and over

John McCabe, Nutts Corner Char 510kg £1135 (222), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Char 570kg £1220 (214), John McCabe Char 510kg £1060 (207), A Warwick, Templepatrick AA 560kg £1150 (205), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Char 520kg £1060 (203), Sandra Hunter Char 570kg £1140 (200), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Char 510kg £1000 (196), Martin Beattie, Moorfields Char 530kg £1030 (194), M Johnston, Toomebridge BB 550kg £1040 (189), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Char 610kg £1100 (180).

Mule ewe lamb show and sale, evening of Thursday, August 28th

The annual mule ewe lamb show and sale at Ballymena Mart attracted an entry of 2100 lambs and returned an average of £105.13 per head up £3 per head on 2017.

Top price of £190 per head for a pen of outstanding lambs was paid to Graham Loughery Limavady although a single show lamb from Seamus O’Kane topped the sale at £200. Prior to the sale a show was judged by Alan Sheenan Ayrshire who awarded first place to Jimmy Mills Kilwaughter. Leading prices and prizewinning positions were as follows: G Loughery Limavady 10 at £190 (third), S O’Kane Carnlough 10 at £170, O Loughran Cookstown 10 at £165 (second), 12 at £160, T Wray Carnlough 12 at £155, J Loughery Limavady 10 at £155 (fourth), O Loughran 10 at £150, R Loughery Limavady 10 at £148, J Mills Larne 10 at £146 (first), G Loughery 10 at £140, O Loughran 10 at £138, 6 at £135, W Adams Ballymena 12 at £134, 9 at £132, T Wray 11 at £132, D Woodburn Broughshane 12 at £132, C Magill Larne 12 at £132, M Smyth Limavady 12 at £130, R Workman Larne 10 at £130, D Woodburn 10 at £130, M Workman Larne 10 at £130.

An entry of 1667 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Fat lambs sold to 373p for a pen of 12 Texels 20.5kg at £76.50 offered by J Magee, Glenarm and to a top per head of £87 for a pen of heavy Texels from R Boyle, Larne.

Fat ewes sold to £80.

Fat lambs (1172)

Top prices per kg: James Magee, Glenarm 12 Tex 20.5kg £76.50 (373), S and E Watson, Cullybackey 1 Zwa 20kg £74 (370), WR Magee, Kilwaughter 24 Tex 21kg £77.50 (369), Wm Davidson, Broughshane 7 Tex 19kg £70 (368), McKinney Brothers, Maghera 7 Tex 21kg £77 (366), J McKinley, Bushmills 21 Tex 21.5kg £77.50 (360), C Gregg, Glarryford 1 Tex 21kg £75.50 (359), T Maybin, Ballynure 24 Tex 19.5kg £70 (359), G Irwin, Ballyclare 8 Tex 2373 (356)m, kg £82 (356), Yvonne Gregg, Broughshane 6 Tex 20.5kg £73 (356), J Walker, Randalstown 12 Tex 21.5kg £76.50 (355), J Knox, Broughshane 29 Tex 22kg £78 (354), R and M Milliken, Armoy 10 Tex 22kg £78 (354), James Rea, Glenarm 10 Suff 21.5kg £76 (353), V Anderson, Cloughmills 4 Suff 22kg £77.50 (352), Mrs H McGookin, Carrick 19 Tex 22kg £77.50 (352).

Top prices per head: R Boyle, Larne 11 Tex 27.5kg £87, J Gingles, Kilwaughter 11 Tex 25kg £86, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 52 Tex 25kg £85, Ian Dodds, Kilwaughter 8 Tex 25.5kg £85, Acheson Armstrong, Broughshane 4 Tex 25.5kg £85, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 23 Tex 25kg £84.50, W Kennedy, Ballyclare 1 Tex 26kg £84, Wm Nutt, Bushmills 8 Tex 24.5kg £84, Mrs M Crawford, Carnalbana 14 Suff 25kg £84, R Morrow, Glenarm 7 Rom 25kg £84, Colin Gardiner, Ballymoney 6 Tex 24.5kg £83.50, G Scullin, Toomebridge 22 Tex 25kg £83, C Gribben, Dunloy 20 Tex 24.5kg £83, R Coleman, Glarryford 15 Tex 24kg £83, V Anderson, Cloughmills 2 Suff 28kg £83, John Lennox, Kilrea 6 Tex 24kg £83.

Fat ewes (495)

Top quality

Suffolk - £70-£80

Texel - £70-£80

Crossbred - £58-£70

Blackface - £45-£55