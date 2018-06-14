Fat cows sell to a top of £1,421 at Saintfield Mart

Another good show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with prices holding firm in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,421 for 690kg Charolais £206.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 690kg, £206, £1,421, Limousin 680kg, £207, £1,407, Belgian Blue 530kg, £198, £1,049, Hillsborough producer Simmental 880kg, £158, £1,390, Downpatrick producer Charolais 770kg, £173, £1,332, Ballynahinch producer Simmental 800kg, £165, £1,320, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 720kg, £183, £1,317, Limousin 590kg, £172, £1,014, Downpatrick producer Charolais 710kg, £172, £1,221, Charolais 670kg, £180, £1,206, Charolais 640kg, £186, £1,190, Charolais 550kg, £184, £1,012, Donaghadee producer Simmental 800kg, £148, £1,184, Simmental 540kg, £212, £1,144, Belgian Blue 590kg, £191, £1,126, Castlewellan producer Limousin 710kg, £165, £1,171, Ballynahinch producers Blonde d’Aquitaine 660kg, £169, £1,115, Limousin 530kg, £166, £879, Dromara producer Limousin 640kg, £171, £1,094, Saintfield producer Limousin 700kg, £152, £1,064, Limousin 630kg, £158, £995, Downpatrick producer Simmental 580kg, £183, £1,061, Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £150, £930, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £184, £920, Ballygowan producer Simmental 600kg, £162, £972, Moira producer Stabiliser 540kg, £174, £939, Crossgar producer Friesian 720kg, £129, £928, Shorthorn dairy 700kg, £128, £896, Lisburn producer Limousin 660kg, £140, £924 and Bangor producer Belgian Blue 710kg, £125, £887.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,350 for 640kg Charolais £211, Downpatrick producers Belgian Blue 610kg, £216, £1,317, Belgian Blue 630kg, £204, £1,285, Belgian Blue 610kg, £209, £1,274, Belgian Blue 600kg, £209, £1,254, Limousin 600kg, £205, £1,230, Belgian Blue 580kg, £206, £1,194, Belgian Blue 590kg, £200, £1,180, Shorthorn beef 530kg, £205, £1,086 and Comber producer Limousin 500kg, £190, £950, Limousin 490kg, £192, £940 and Limousin 490kg, £183, £896.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,205 for 540kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,205, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,105, Hereford 570kg, £1,100, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,050, Limousin 370kg, £840, Charolais 370kg, £835, Limousin 430kg, £810, Charolais 380kg, £810, Charolais 350kg, £775, Charolais 390kg, £765, Charolais 370kg, £760, Charolais 320kg, £710, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,120, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £1,000, Comber producer Charolais 550kg, £1,120, Charolais 380kg, £740, Aberdeen Angus 280kg, £705, Downpatrick producers Charolais 510kg, £1,110, Charolais 560kg, £1,105, Charolais 540kg, £1,095, Limousin 530kg, £1,060, Charolais 440kg, £1,025, Charolais 480kg £1,020, Charolais 420kg, £975, Charolais 460kg, £960, Charolais 450kg, £930, Charolais 480kg, £920, Charolais 450kg, £905, Charolais 430kg, £880, Charolais 430kg, £880, Shorthorn beef 460kg, £800, Simmental 380kg, £760, Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £745 and Limousin 320kg, £700.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,210 for 580kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices: Comber producers Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,210, Limousin 510kg, £1,020, Limousin 340kg, £905, Downpatrick producers Limousin 500kg, £1,200, Limousin 450kg, £1,170, Limousin 500kg, £1,120, Limousin 480kg, £1,090, Limousin 450kg, £1,045, Hereford 490kg, £995, Limousin 410kg £950, Lisburn producers Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £1,110, Charolais 450kg, £1,000, Charolais 410kg, £980, Limousin 410kg, £940, Simmental 430kg, £925, Charolais 390kg, £920, Charolais 420kg, £900, Charolais 330kg, £830, Ballynahinch producers Charolais 500kg, £1,050, Hereford 520kg, £1,050, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £1,005, Charolais 360kg, £985, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £980, Hereford 510kg, £970, Charolais 390kg, £895, Hereford 480kg, £885, Charolais 320kg, £820, Aberdeen Angus 350kg, £820, Charolais 390kg, £820 and Greyabbey producer Limousin 410kg, £1,030, Limousin 340kg, £995, Limousin 420kg, £990, Limousin 370kg, £970 and Limousin 380kg, £880

SUCKLER STOCK: Sold to £1,860 for Simmental cow with a Hereford bull calf at foot and £1,780 for Simmental cow with Charolais bull calf at foot for Ballynahinch producer

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £410 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull calf and £305 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.

WEANLINGS Sold to a top of £490 for Lim bull calf