Fat ewes sell to a top price of £160 per head at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday 17th March trade remains very strong for all type of sheep.

Fat ewes sold to a top price per head of £160.00, fat hoggets to £127.00 and light weight lambs to £5.22ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS:

Newry farmer 23kg, £126.00, Downpatrick farmer 31kg, £121.00, Corbally farmer 30kg, £120.00, Downpatrick farmer 28kg, £120.00, Ballyhossett farmer 26kg, £118.00, Dromore farmer 28kg, £117.00, Killough farmer 25kg, £116.00, Ballee farmer 27kg, £116.50, Ballykinlar farmer 23kg, £115.00, Annalong farmer 24kg, £114.50, Annalong farmer 23kg, £113.50, Ballynewport farmer 24kg, £113.00, Saintfield farmer 23kg, £111.00, Killough farmer 23kg, £110.50, Saintfield farmer 23kg, £110.00, Kilkeel farmer 24kg, £110.00, Annacloy farmer 24kg, £108.50, Annacloy farmer 22kg, £103.00, Clough farmer 24kg, £100.50, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £99.00, Legamaddy farmer 19kg, £98.00, Raholp farmer 22kg, £93.00, Clanvaraghan farmer 24kg, £90.00, Drumaness farmer 18kg, £79.00, Kilkeel farmer 19kg, £73.00, Downpatrick farmer 15kg, £68.00 and Kilkeel farmer 15kg, £60.00.

FAT EWES:

Castlescreen farmer £160, Annalong farmer £142.00, Corbally farmer £125.00, Ballynewport farmer £125.00, Kilkeel farmer £120, Corbally farmer £120, Corbally farmer £112, Newry farmer £100.00, Ballynahinch farmer £99.00 and Kilkeel farmer £95, Ballynoe farmer £94, Kilkeel farmer £90, Legamaddy farmer £90, Castlescreen farmer £90, Glassdrumman farmer £85, Corbally farmer £80, Downpatrick farmer £80 and Annacloy farmer £78.

At the Monday night cattle sale on 26th February 2018 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,398 for 768kg Aberdeen Angus (£1.82ppk) with heifers at £828.00 for 410kg (2.02ppk).

Light weight stores were in strong demand with time of year selling from £2.05ppk to £2.43ppk

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Downpatrick farmer 618kg Aberdeen Angus £1,294 (2.10ppk), 636kg Aberdeen Angus £1,323 (2.08ppk), 592kg Aberdeen Angus £1,178 (1.99kg), 650kg Aberdeen Angus £1,268 (1.95ppk), 662kg Aberdeen Angus £1,278 (1.93ppk), 646kg Aberdeen Angus £1,234 (1.91ppk), 692kg Aberdeen Angus £1,308 (1.89ppk), Loughinisland farmer 506kg Limousin £961 (1.90ppk), 768kg Aberdeen Angus £1,398 (1.82ppk), 708kg Aberdeen Angus £1,289 (1.82ppk) and 708kg Aberdeen Angus £1,218 (1.72ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Killough farmer 284kg Charolais £690 (2.43ppk), Bonecastle farmer 334kg Limousin £782 (2.34ppk), Killinchy farmer 240kg Limousin £554 (2.31ppk), Killough farmer 394kg Charolais £894 (2.27ppk), Clough farmer 452kg Limousin £999 (2.21ppk), Leggamaddy farmer 378kg Limousin £835 (2.21ppk), Killyneeney farmer 310kg Limousin £460 (2.19ppk) Loughinisland farmer 488kg Charolais £1030 (2.11ppk), Seaforde farmer 468kg Simmental £992 (2.12ppk), 436kg Limousin £898 (2.06ppk), Bonecastle farmer 400kg Charolais £820 (2.05ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 440kg Montbeliarde £563 (1.28ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Ballynoe farmer 410kg Simmental £828 (2.02ppk), Killinchy farmer 218kg Limousin £436 (2.00ppk), Leggamaddy farmer 384kg Simmental £760 (1.98ppk), 186kg Charolais £364 (1.96ppk), Ardglass farmer 186kg Charolais £364 (1.96ppk), 260kg Limousin £494 (1.90ppk), 476kg Hereford £752 (1.58ppk) and 196kg Limousin £250 (1.28ppk).