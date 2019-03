Fat ewes selling to £98 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, March 16 there was steady trade of good quality hoggets, selling to £95.00, fat ewes selling to £98.00 and lightweight hoggets selling to £3.72ppk.

Hoggets: Downpatrick farmer 30kg, £95.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £93.50, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £93.00, Maghersaul farmer 25kg, £92.50, Downpatrick farmer 27kg, £92.50, Ballynoe farmer 30kg, £92.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 24kg, £92.00, Ballyhornan farmer 25kg, £91.00, Newcastle farmer 24kg, £90.00, Annalong farmer 30kg, £90.00, Killough farmer 19kg, £78.50, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg, £71.50, Clough farmer 18kg, £67.00 and Ballyhornan farmer 17kg £64.50.

FAT EWES: Hillsborough farmer £98.00, Corbally farmer £93.00, Lisburn farmer £88.00, Newcastle farmer £87.50, Portaferry farmer £83.00, Lisburn farmer £80.00, Downpatrick farmer £80.00 and Hillsborough, Ballykinlar and Bright farmers £68.00.