Fat lambs sell to £102, fat ewes to £117 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: A strong show of 1,100 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

A large entry of cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £117 for Texels.

700 lambs were presented for sale which was met with a fight against a reduced trade, topping at £102 for 35kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer; 35kg at £102; 2.91p; Maghera producer; 30.5kg at £100; 3.28p; Maghera producer; 35kg at £100.80 = 2.98p; Dunloy producer; 28.4kg at £100.80 = 3.55p; Swatragh producer; 27.3kg at £100.80 = 3.69p; Cookstown producer; 26.7kg at £100; 3.75p; Coleraine producer; 26.1kg at £100 = 3.83p; Dungiven producer; 30.6kg at £100 = 3.27p; Kilrea producer; 25.6kg at £100 = 3.91p; Swatragh producer; 30kg at £100 = 3.33p; Ballycastle producer; 35.3kg at £100 = 2.84p and Cookstown producer; 30kg at £100.80 = 3.36p.

Mid-weight lambs: Dunloy producer; 24.6kg at £99.80 = 4.06p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £97.80 = 3.76p; Bellaghy producer; 24.1kg at £96.80 = 4.02p; Desertmartin producer; 23.8kg at £97.00 = 4.08p; Bellaghy producer; 23.8kg at £96.50 = 4.05p; Ballymoney producer; 23kg at £95.20 = 4.14p; Claudy producer; 21.2kg at £95.00 = 4.48p; Coleraine producer; 22.8kg at £93.80 = 4.11p; Ballycastle producer; 21.7kg at £92.50 = 4.26p and Maghera producer; 21.8kg at £91.20 = 4.18p.

Lightweight lambs: Bellaghy producer; 20.5kg at £88.50 = 4.32p; Feeny producer; 20.6kg at £87.00 = 4.22p; Claudy producer; 19kg at £85.00 = 4.47p; Feeny producer; 18.6kg at £85.20 = 4.58p and Ballymoney producer; 17.5kg at £82.20 = 4.70p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Castledawson producer; 1 ewe at £117; Armagh producer; 2 ewes at £107; Magherafelt producer; 2 ewes at £104; Armagh producer; 1 ewe at £102 and Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe at £106.

Cattle

A good entry of good quality cattle on Monday which was met with a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,150 for a Limousin weighing 546kg.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,020 for a Charolais weighing 538kg.

Fat cows sold to £750 for a Limousin weighing 460kg.

Cows and calves sold to £1120 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Springing cows sold to £940 for a Limousin cow in calf to the limousine bull.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 300kg at £700 = 2.33p.

Bullocks – Charolais, 328kg at £825 = 2.52p.

Cows – Limousin, 460kg at £750 = 1.63p.

Heifers: Claudy producer; Limousin, 324kg at £730 = 2.25p; Limousin, 300kg at £700 = 2.33p; Limousin, 300kg at £690 = 2.30p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 430kg at £920 = 2.14p; Charolais, 452kg at £990 = 2.19p; Charolais, 456kg at £960 = 2.11p; Simmental, 414kg at £845 = 2.04p; Charolais, 454kg at £960 = 2.11p; Limousin, 458kg at £930 = 2.03p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 324kg at £680 = 1.80p; Charolais, 324kg at £680 = 2.10p; Upperlands producer; Charolais, 424kg at £850 = 2.00p; Simmental, 420kg at £700 = 1.67p; Limousin, 370kg at £590 = 1.59p and Maghera producer; Charolais, 538kg at £1,020 = 1.90p; Charolais, 530kg at £935 = 1.76p.

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Limousin, 454kg at £1,060 = 2.33p; Limousin, 546kg at £1,150 = 2.11p; Aberdeen Angus, 522kg at £1,045 = 2.00p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,040 = 2.13p; Limousin, 448kg at £940 = 2.10p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 482kg at £1,025 = 2.13p; Limousin, 580kg at £1,070 = 1.84p; Charolais, 520kg at £990 = 1.90p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 590kg at £1,130 = 1.92p; Limousin, 478kg at £, Maghera producer; Charolais, 590kg at £1,130 = 1.92p; Limousin, 478kg at £710 = 1.49p; Limousin, 478kg at £710 = 1.49p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 362kg at £865 = 2.39p; Charolais, 450kg at £910 = 2.02p; Charolais, 328kg at £825 = 2.52p; Charolais, 338kg at £800 = 2.37p; Limousin, 414kg at £850 = 2.05p; Feeny producer; Aberdeen Angus, 370kg at £715 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £715 = 1.92p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £710 = 1.88p and Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 410kg at £865 = 2.11p; Friesian, 340kg at £475 = 1.40p;

Cull cows: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 460kg at £750 = 1.63p

Cows and calves: Limousin with heifer calf at foot £1,100.

Limousin with hefier calf at foot £1,120.

Springing cows: Limousin 4 year old – 5 months in calf to Limousin bull £940.

Limousin 4/5 year old – 4 months in calf to Limousin bull £920.

Payment on the day.

Producer Incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

February 2019 sponsor: K C M Tyres.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.