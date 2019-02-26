Fat lambs sell to £103.50 and fat ewes to £155 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: A good show of 1,000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

A large entry of cull ewes saw super demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £155 for Texels.

550 lambs were presented for sale topping at £103.50 for 35kg.

Breeders topped at £222 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Magherafelt producer; 35kg at £103.50 = 2.96p; Swatragh producer; 29.5kg at £102.80 = 3.48p; Bellaghy producer; 29kg at £102.80 = 3.54p; Drumahoe producer; 25.3kg at £102.20 = 4.04p; Magherafelt producer; 29kg at £101.50 = 3.50p; Moneymore producer; 28kg at £101.50 = 3.63p; Coleraine producer; 28.9kg at £100.80 = 3.49p; Draperstown producer; 28kg at £100 = 3.57p; Draperstown producer; 29kg at £100.50 = 3.47p; Draperstown producer; 28kg at £99.20 = 3.54p; Kilrea producer; 25.5kg at £99.00 = 3.88p and Swatragh producer; 28kg at £99.00 = 3.54p.

Mid-weight lambs: Coleraine producer; 24.5kg at £99.00 = 4.04p; Desertmartin producer; 24kg at £98.80 = 4.12p; Cookstown producer; 25.3kg at £98.50 = 3.89p; Draperstown producer; 24kg at £97.20 = 4.05p; Ballymena producer; 24kg at £97.20 = 4.05p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £96.50 = 4.11p; Desertmartin producer; 24kg at £96.00 = 4.00p; Moneymore producer; 24.5kg at £96.80 = 3.95p; Cookstown producer; 24.2kg at £95.00 = 3.93p and Cookstown producer; 22kg at £93.00 = 4.23p.

Lightweight lambs: Swatragh producer; 20.5kg at £90.00 = 4.39p; Maghera producer; 19.3kg at £81.50 = 4.22p; Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £77.00 = 4.40p; Strabane producer; 17.3kg at £68.50 = 3.97p; Maghera producer; 16.8kg at £73.20 = 4.37p and Cookstown producer; 15.5kg at £66.00 = 4.26p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Drumsurn producer; 1 ewe at £155; Glarryford producer; 4 ewes at £150; Ballymena producer; 1 ewe at £145; Glarryford producer; 4 ewes at £142; Ballymena producer; 2 ewes at £136 and Swatragh producer; 2 ewes at £139.

Cattle

A strong entry of good quality cattle on Monday was met with a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,340 for a Charolais weighing 692kg.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,100 for a Limousin weighing 396kg.

Fat cows sold to £1,050 for a Limousin weighing 772kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 396kg at £1100 = 2.78p.

Bullocks – Limousin, 258kg at £620 = 2.40p.

Cows – Limousin, 638kg at £950 = 1.49p.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Limousin, 396kg at £1,100 = 2.78p; Limousin, 370kg at £980 = 2.65p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 390kg at £795 = 2.04p; Charolais, 334kg at £670 = 2.01p; Charolais, 446kg at £870 = 1.95p; Charolais, 438kg at £820 = 1.87p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 496kg at £1060 = 2.14p; Limousin, 430kg at £990 = 2.30p; Charolais, 430kg at £880 = 2.05p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 371kg at £820 = 2.21p; Limousin, 376kg at £800 = 2.13p; Limousin, 422kg at £840 = 1.99p; Limousin, 360kg at £790 = 2.19p; Limousin, 380kg at £815 = 2.14p; Limousin, 382kg at £775 = 2.03p; Limousin, 384kg at £790 = 2.06p; Garvagh producer; Parthenais, 414kg at £820 = 1.98p; Limousin, 366kg at £715 = 1.95p; Upperlands producer; Blue Albion, 390kg at £675 = 1.73p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 692kg at £1,340 = 1.94p; Charolais, 650kg at £1,240 = 1.91p; Charolais, 648kg at £1,185; 1.83p; Portglenone producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 606kg at £1,170 = 1.93p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 538kg at £975 = 1.81p; Limousin, 390kg at £900 = 2.31p; Limousin, 386kg at £810 = 2.10p; Limousin, 322kg at £740 = 2.30p; Limousin, 350kg at £815 = 2.33p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 374kg at £800 = 2.14p; Charolais, 392kg at £715 = 1.82p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 258kg at £620 = 2.40p; Limousin, 322kg at £730 = 2.27p; Limousin, 356kg at £700 = 1.97p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 434kg at £1000 = 2.30p; Limousin, 472kg at £1030 = 2.18p; Limousin, 578kg at £1185 = 2.05p; Limousin, 450kg at £980 = 2.18p; Limousin, 384kg at £845 = 2.20p; Limousin, 334kg at £705 = 2.11p; Limousin, 434kg at £870 = 2.00p; Limousin, 340kg at £785 = 2.31p; Limousin, 470kg at £850 = 1.81p; Limousin, 436kg at £800 = 1.83p; Charolais, 616kg at £1105 = 1.79p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 556kg at £1160 = 2.09p; Charolais, 560kg at £1085 = 1.94p; Charolais, 578kg at £935 = 1.62p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1040 = 2.05p.

Cull cows: Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 638kg at £950 = 1.49p; Limousin, 684kg at £985 = 1.44p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 688kg at £945 = 1.37p; Simmental, 660kg at £860 = 1.30p and Moneymore producer; Limousin, 772kg at £1,050 = 1.36p.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

February 2019 sponsor: K C M Tyres.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.