Fat lambs sell to £125 and fat ewes to £100 at Armoy Mart

Another good show of 644 sheep met with a fine trade.

Fat lambs sold to £125 and fat ewes to £100.

FAT LAMBS

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 26kgs, £125. Wilfred Hanna, Jun, Ballymoney, 30kgs, £120. Ian Young, Coleraine, 27kgs, £120. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 28kgs, £120. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 28kgs Blackface, £115. C Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs, £114. J McGrath, Dunloy, 26kgs, £115. Eoghan Lagan, Limavady, 28kgs, £112. Roger Strawbridge, Coleraine, 23kgs, £112. Conor McNeill, Cushendun, 24kgs, £110. D McAllister, Ballyvoy, 22kgs, £107. Dunloy producer, 24kgs, £109. Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 22kgs, £105. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 22kgs Blackface, £102. J McKeague, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £120. John Campbell, Ballybogey, 22kgs Blackface, £100. Richard Todd, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £107. J A Moody, Articlave, 21kgs, £93.50. Ian McClelland, Coleraine, 24kgs, £108. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 22kgs Blackface, £104.

STORE LAMBS

P McAteer, Cushendall, 5 cross breds £87.50. Dundarave Estate, Bushmills, 33 Texel, £87.50. S J Glenn, Ballycastle, 23 Texel, £89.50. J Christie, Bushmills, 19 Texel, £87.50. D J McFerran, Dunloy, 8 Blackface, £89.00. Paddy Lagan, Limavady, 10 Suffolk, £87.50. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 4 Texel, £87.00.

FAT EWES

Roger Strawbridge, 11 Texels, £100. Adrian Lowry, Cloughmills, 1 Texel, £96.00. W G McConaghy, Ballintoy, 1 Texel, £80.00. Robert Wylie, Cloughmills, 9 Suffolk, £91.00. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 5 Blackface, £65.50. P Lagan, Limavady, 2 cross breds £90.00. E and S Hamilton, 3 cross breds £85.00. P McSparran, Cushendun, 10 cross breds £67.50. Hugh McDonnell, Glenariffe, 1 Blackface, £70.00.

Pet lambs sold to £23.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.