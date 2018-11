Fat lambs sell to £88 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, November 10th there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £88.00, fat ewes to £96.00 and Light weight lambs to £3.88ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Downpatrick farmer 31kg, £88.00, Downpatrick farmer 27kg, £84.50, Seaforde farmer 26kg, £83.50, Ballynoe farmer 24kg, £83.50, Ballykilbeg farmer 25kg, £83.50, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £83.50, Ballyward farmer 25kg, £82.50, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £82.50, Castlescreen farmer 26kg, £82.50, Annalong farmer 26kg, £82.50, Ballyculter farmer 23kg, £82.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £81.50, Clough farmer 23kg, £81.00, Ballyward farmer £80.00, Seaforde farmer 24kg, £80.00, Newry farmer 23kg, £79.50, Woodgrange farmer £77.50, Finnebrogue farmer 21kg, £77.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg, £77.00, Bonecastle farmer 21kg, £74.00, Cabra farmer 23kg, £74.00, Jerrettspass farmer 19kg, £71.50, Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £70.50, Ballygowan farmer 19kg, £70.00, Bishopscourt farmer 20kg, £69.00, Kilcoo farmer 19kg, £68.00, Seaforde farmer 20kg, £68.00, Slieveniskey farmer 20kg, £66.50 and Newcastle farmer 17kg, £66.00.

FAT EWES: Castlescreen farmer £96.00, Portaferry farmer £90, Castlescreen farmer £85.00, Ballyculter farmer £77.50, Lisburn farmer £66.00 and Castlewellan farmer £60.00.