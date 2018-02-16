Fat lambs sell to a top price of €120 at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale held on Monday 12th February 2018: A smaller sale of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday with road conditions in the area very poor.

Trade was brisk and up on previous weeks with a total clearance.

Fat lambs sold to a top of €120 and fat ewes sold to a top of €131.

Lambs 30-42kgs - €44 to €64 over.

Lambs 43-48kgs - €59 to €65 over.

Lambs over 48kgs - €56 to €69 over.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €131 each.

Ewes with lambs at foot were mostly aged ewes and sold from €140 to €190.

Weanling sale held on Tuesday 13th February 2018: A reasonable entry of weanlings at Raphoe Mart sale on Tuesday evening for the first sale of the season.

Quality of stock was outstanding and was reflected in the trade.

Bulls sold to well over €3.00/kg in many cases with heifers not far behind.

Bulls sold from €2.60/kg to €3.35/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €2.95/kg.

The next weanling sale will be held on Tuesday 27th February 2018 at 7pm.

Cattle sale held on Thursday 15th February 2018: Top Class Bulls over 600 kgs - €653 to €980 over.

Beef bullocks - €715 to €1,015 over.

Store bullocks - €338 to €885 over.

Beef heifers - €550 to €830 over.

Store heifers - €422 to €775 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,440 each

A smaller entry of cattle due to adverse weather and poor road conditions.

Trade has remained steady from previous weeks with cattle selling well for all types.

Farmers, factory and feedlot agents all competing for stock.

Bullocks topped at €1,015 over the weight while heifers topped at €830 over the weight.

Dry cows sold to €1,440/head for 730kgs.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.20/kg to €2.90/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Dry cows sold from €600/head to €1,440/head.

Upcoming sales

Next weanling night sale will be held on Tuesday 27th February 2018.

Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sale:

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.