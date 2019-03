Fat lambs selling to £100 at Gortin Mart

A large entry of sheep with an exceptional trade for fat ewes selling up to £128.

Fat lambs selling to £100, breeding hogget selling to £140 and ewes and lambs selling to £205.

FAT LAMBS

Samuel McKelvey £100/30kg, £100/30kg, £99/27kg, Patrick McElhill £100/38kg, D and E Allen £99.50/28kg, Robert Stark £99/31kg, Declan McKenna £98.50/26kg, Keith McAdoo £97.50/27kg, John O’Neill £97.50/33kg, James Doherty £97/27kg, J and M O’Connor £97/26kg, W McLaughlin £97/29kg, Sean MMcLaughlin £97/29kg, Sean McEldowney £97/29kg, Robert Stark £97/kg, Declan MGee £97/24kg, Henry Wilson £97/27kg, David Keys £97/28kg, David Hammond £96.80/27kg, Jack O’Neill £96.50/24kg, A and A J Hetherington £96.50/24kg, Norman McConnell £96.50/26kg, Declan McGee £96/25kg, Niall Daly £96/24kg and Issaac Crilly £96/29kg.

FAT EWES

S Porter £128, Samuel White £115, £110, James Kelly £112, Ciaran McLaughlin £108, Robert McAdoo £107, £107, Ciaran McLaughlin £107, Frank Clewer £106, Desmond Conroy £105.50, Ronan McCarney £105, M McCullagh £105, Robert McAdoo £105, Ciaran McLaughlin £103, Isaac Crilly £103, Cathal Harkin £102, M McCullagh £102, E Steel £102, David McConnell £102, Derek Kerr £101, Kieran McGrath £101 and Cathal Harkin £100.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Alana Rainey £140, £135, £135, James Kelly £125, £125 and A Rainey £118.

EWES & LAMBS

S Porter £205, Samuel Pauley £197, £193, £163, £160, Omagh farmer £185, £175, £170, £150, £152, £140 and Samuel McCullagh £150, £150, £140.