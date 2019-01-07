Fat lambs to £97.80 at Swatragh

A strong show of over 1100 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which was met with a very strong trade for all types of stock.

A good entry of cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £99, with many lots passing £90. Almost 950 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £97.80 for 31kg,

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Toomebridge producer; 31kg at £97.80 = 3.15p; Kilrea producer; 28.7kg at £97.20 = 3.39p; Garvagh producer; 27.3kg at £97.00 = 3.55p; Garvagh producer; 26.5kg at £97.00 = 3.66p; Toomebridge producer; 30kg at £96.50 = 3.22p; Draperstown producer; 27.8kg at £96.50 = 3.47p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £96.00 = 3.56p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £96.00 = 3.69p; Portglenone producer; 25.8kg at £96.00 = 3.72p; Swatragh producer; 25.5kg at £96.00 = 3.76p.

Mid-weight lambs: Toomebridge producer; 24.6kg at £96.50 = 3.92p; Upperlands producer; 24.6kg at £94.00 = 3.82p; Cookstown producer; 24.4kg at £95.20 = 3.90p; Rasharkin producer; 24.3kg at £94.80 = 3.90p; Coleraine producer; 24kg at £92.50 = 3.85p; Desertmartin producer; 23.3kg at £93.00 = 3.99p; Magherafelt producer; 22kg at £90.20 = 4.10p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £91.00 = 4.14p.

Lightweight lambs: Cookstown producer; 20kg at £84.00 = 4.20p; Plumbridge producer; 19.5kg at £83.00 = 4.26p; Dungiven producer; 18.5kg at £82.00 = 4.43p; Maghera producer; 18.5kg at £79.50 = 4.30p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £74.50 = 4.38p; Swatragh producer; 16kg at £73.50 = 4.59p.

Sample Fat ewe prices: Rasharkin producer; 1 ewe at £99.00; Desertmartin producer; 3 ewes at £95.00; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe at £91.00;

Cattle: Weekly cattle sale will resume on Monday, 14th January