Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 265 calves on Thursday 7th December met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Claudy, Aberdeen Angus £420, Fleckvieh £200; Ballymena farmer, Charolais £370; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Limousin £315, Hereford £295, Aberdeen Angus £268; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Belgian Blue £312, £288, £292, £288, £240; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £290; W and F Hill, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £280; S McMaster, Kells, Blonde D’Aquitaine £280, Aberdeen Angus £250; G Bates, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £272, £208; A Gregg, Glarryford, Fleckvieh £250, £205; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £248; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £220; D Taylor, Finvoy, Belgian Blue £200.

Heifer calves

Ballymena farmer, Charolais £400, £350, Limousin £300; D Taylor, Finvoy, Belgian Blue £295; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £290; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Hereford £262; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £260; T Patrick, Newtownstewart, Belgian Blue £252; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Belgian Blue £250; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £242; S Clarke, Maghera, Hereford £230; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £210; J Sayers, Cloughmills, Belgian Blue £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £150. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A smaller entry on Monday 11th December met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs:

W Caldwell, Rasharkin, 23k, £87.20 (379); K Lawrence, Castleroe, 23k, £86.40 (376); S Moore, Portstewart, 23k, £85.30 (371); D Stewart, Garvagh, 23k, £85.40 (371); A Cassidy, Coleraine, 23.5k, £85.20 (363); L McGuckin, Cookstown, 22k, £79.80 (363); L Reid, Coleraine, 24k, £86.80 (362); D Adams, Bushmills, 22k, £79.40 (361); J Ferris, Kilrea, 23.5k, £84.80 (361), 19k, £67.50 (355); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 21k, £75 (357); Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney, 26k, £90 (346); McCollum Drumcroone Ltd, Coleraine, 21k, £72 (343).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £75.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 20 dairy stock on Tuesday 12th December met a super trade to a top of £1,900 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

S Taylor, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1,900, £1,830, £1,790, £1,410; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,700.

A smaller entry of 150 stock on Wednesday 13th December at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,070, heifers sold to £1,232 and fat cows sold to £1,265.

Fat cows: (75 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Kilrea farmer, 540k Charolais £1,010 (187); J Muldoon, Moneymore, 750k Blonde D’Aquitaine £1,265 (169), 710k Charolais £1,055 (149); M McShane, Londonderry, 840k Limousin £840 (168), 630k Montbeliarde £875 (139), 570k Limousin £785 (138); S and S Houston, Maghera, 490k Aberdeen Angus £815 (166); D Semple, Dungiven, 640k Stabiliser £1,065 (166), 580k Limousin £912 (157), 600k, £905 (151); H McPherson, Macosquin, 670k Blonde D’Aquitaine £,1055 (158); M McElwee, Moneymore, 660k Friesian £922 (140); Randalstown farmer, 780k Belgian Blue £1060 (136); Rasharkin farmer, 510k Shorthorn £695 (136).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

Heifers: M Millar, Rasharkin, 420k Limousin £890 (212), 460k Blonde D’Aquitaine £970 (211), 480k Limousin £995 (207), 450k, £932 (207), 430k, £875 (204), 460k, £920 (200), 460k, £915 (199); S Hill, Ballycastle, 610k Limousin £1,232 (202).

Steers: S Higgins, Garvagh, 320k Limousin £760 (238), 330k, £740 (224), 390k Charolais £855 (219); J Kelso, Upperlands, 400k Limousin £825 (206), 510k, £1,027 (201); J McAuley, Bushmills, 440k Aberdeen Angus £860 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.