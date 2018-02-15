Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 260 calves on Thursday 8th February met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

R Logan, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £352, £290, £260; A Chestnutt, Ballymoney, Limousin £332, Aberdeen Angus £210; R Orr, Culcrum, Belgian Blue £332, £295, £275; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £327, Hereford £305; M Currie, Ballymoney, Limousin £320, £265; S McMurray, Dungiven, Fleckvieh £310; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £292, Hereford £260; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £278; B Kelly, Maghera, Charolais £275; R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill, Fleckvieh £270, £265, £260, £258, £240, £238, £232, £224, £218; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £265; I Semple, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £260, £200; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £257; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Limousin £224; H McFerran, Ballywalter, Montbeliarde £220; W Riley, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £205.

Heifer calves:

B Kelly, Maghera, Charolais £300, Limousin £255; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £268, Limousin £248; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £250; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £240; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £240; A Meighen, Dungiven, Hereford £220; W Simpson, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £210; W Riley, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £158.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A smaller entry of just under 300 on Monday 12th February met a sharp trade. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs:

I McCaughern, Rasharkin, 21k, £87 (414); J Higgins, Garvagh, 21.5k, £87 (405); M Gamble, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £87.50 (389), 24k, £93 (388); W Tomb, Desertmartin, 24k, £93 (388); J Patterson, Kilrea, 23k, £89 (387); D Starrett, Kilrea, 24k, £91 (379); D McKeeman, Ballymoney, 26k, £96.50 (371).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £88. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 13th February met a super trade to a top of £2,010 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifer £2,010; W and H Watson, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,860; S D Perry, Ahoghill, calved heifers to £1,640 and £1,500.

A super entry of 305 stock on Wednesday 14th February at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1,495, heifers to £1,315 and fat cows to £1,240.

Fat cows: (60 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Macosquin farmer, 560k Limousin £945 (169), 500k Aberdeen Angus £680 (136); T Martin, Dunloy, 510k Belgian Blue £837 (164); D Starrett, Kilrea, 760k Belgian Blue £1,240 (163), 810k Simmental £1,170 (144); H J Walsh, Portglenone, 520k Belgian Blue £830 (160), 620k, £950 (153); M Kelly, Ballycastle, 550k Belgian Blue £860 (156), 580k Limousin £835 (144), 670k, £880 (131); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 500k Limousin £755 (151), 700k Hereford £980 (140); Ballymena farmer, 520k Friesian £775 (149); E McSorley, Draperstown, 750k Aberdeen Angus £1,115 (149), 730k Simmental £1,070 (147); J Campbell, Upperlands, 680k Limousin £980 (144); D Stirling, Stranocum, 710k Holstein £1,025 (144); N Cartin, Dungiven, 580k Limousin £830 (143), 600k, £800 (133); J McAuley, Ballymoney, 630k Aberdeen Angus £900 (143); W B McKinney, Finvoy, 490k Belgian Blue £695 (142); D Hayes, Clough, 530k Shorthorn dairy £740 (140), 510k, £670 (131); S and S Houston, Maghera, 520k Hereford £715 (138), 540k Limousin £710 (132); B Carton, Drumahoe, 560k Charolais £750 (134); Upperlands farmer, 560k Belgian Blue £725 (130).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers:

H J Walsh, Portglenone, 290k Belgian Blue £655 (226); G McGuckian, Dunloy, 510k Charolais £1,145 (225), 430k Belgian Blue £935 (217), 540k Charolais £1,130 (209), 540k, £1,090 (202); M McNeill, Cushendun, 390k Charolais £870 (223), 450k, £940 (209); I Wright, Garvagh, 520k Limousin £1,155 (222), 460k Charolais £975 (212); E Ferguson, Magherafelt, 360k Limousin £795 (221); Garvagh farmer, 550k Charolais £1,185 (216), 570k, £1,180 (207), 580k, £1,200 (207), 590k, £1,185 (201); J Campbell, Upperlands, 620k Limousin £1,315 (212), 560k, £1,145 (205); S Hunter, Macosquin, 560k Charolais £1,185 (212), 470k, £940 (200); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 410k Charolais £860 (210), 410k, £820 (200), 390k, £780 (200); Glenarm farmer, 230k Limousin £475 (207), 260k, £525 (202); C McKenna, Swatragh, 560k Shorthorn £1,145 (205), 570k Charolais £1,155 (203), 570k Limousin £1,150 (202); T and A Campbell, Rasharkin, 390k Limousin £795 (204); A Johnston, Maghera, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1,085 (201); P Martin, Dunloy, 450k Charolais £905 (201), 480k, £965 (201).

Steers:

R Martin, Dunloy, 310k Charolais £795 (257), 310k, £770 (249), 380k, £885 (233), 380k, £840 (221), 350k Limousin £762 (218); J McGrath, Dunloy, 290k Limousin £700 (241), 320k, £760 (238), 490k, £1,072 (219); 430k, £870 (202); D Whyte, Portglenone, 300k Limousin £700 (233), 300k Hereford £635 (212); T Martin, Dunloy, 480k Charolais £1,120 (233), 500k, £1,090 (218), 490k, £1,065 (217), 520k, £1,100 (212), 560k, £1,180 (211), 510k, £1,060 (208), 520k, £1,070 (206), 530k, £1,090 (206), 520k, £1,060 (204), 550k, £1,100 (200); M McNeill, Cushendun, 380k Charolais £875 (230); H J Walsh, Portglenone, 300k Limousin £675 (225); D Whyte, Portglenone, 370k Charolais £832 (225); R Barclay, Dunloy, 270k Charolais £605 (224); C McKenna, Swatragh, 670k Charolais £1,495 (223), 570k, £1,190 (209); R Campbell, Kilrea, 500k Simmental £1,105 (221), 450k, £988 (220), 430k Limousin £927 (216), 500k Simmental £1,070 (214), 520k Limousin £1,112 (214), 540k Charolais £1,132 (210), 500k Simmental £1,040 (208), 480k Limousin £987 (206), 450k, £900 (200); D Taylor, Macosquin, 340k Limousin £745 (219), 310k, £670 (216), 330k, £680 (206), 430k, £860 (200); Draperstown farmer, 230k Shorthorn £480 (209); E McSorley, Draperstown, 330k Aberdeen Angus £690 (209); T Henry, Maghera, 620k Belgian Blue £1,275 (206); Maghera farmer, 560k Limousin £1,155 (206); H Clarke, Upperlands, 650k Aberdeen Angus £1,320 (203), 650k Limousin £1,300 (200); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 520k Aberdeen Angus £1,055 (203); S and S Houston, Maghera, 410k Aberdeen Angus £825 (201); H and P Palmer, Desertmartin, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1,145 (201).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.