Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 380 calves on Thursday, November 8th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Antrim farmer, Belgian Blue £465, Aberdeen Angus £375, £370, £365, £280; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £400; Macosquin farmer, Limousin £390; A Hartley, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £360; R and R Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £355; Mulkeeragh Farms, Belgian Blue £345, Aberdeen Angus £315, £280; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £330; T and D Cameron, Portstewart, Belgian Blue £325, Aberdeen Angus £260; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £312, Limousin £305; D McNeilly, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £308; W Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £305, Aberdeen Angus £260; W Shiels, Maghera, Friesian £300, £270; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £295, £270; M Elliott, Ballymoney, Hereford £285; G McMillin, Castledawson, Limousin £285; J Armstrong, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £280, Belgian Blue £230; Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £270; G Kerr, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £265; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £250, £220; I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £245; I Steele, Antrim, Belgian Blue £240; W Tweed, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £235; J McKeown, Ballymena, Fleckvieh £230; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus £225 and Maghera farmer, Fleckvieh £215.

Heifer calves

Limavady farmer, Limousin £330, £315, Aberdeen Angus £305, Limousin £270, £250, £240, £235; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £320; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £285; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £280, SH £250; A Hartley, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £275, £220; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £270; G McMillin, Castledawson, Limousin £265, Fleckvieh £250; J E and S Bloomfield, Belgian Blue £260, Simmental £200; Toome farmer, Limousin £260; W Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £250, £240; N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £240; W Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £235; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £230; W and F Hill, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £230; D McNeilly, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £225; J Blair, Coleraine, Limousin £205, £200; H and B Craig, Ballymena, Hereford £200 and Maghera farmer, Hereford £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £300.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

160 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday, November 12th met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £86.00 to 383 per kg.

Lambs:

I Townley, Limavady, 18k, £69 (383), 18.5k, £69 (373); F McClure, Ballymoney, 19k, £72.50 (382); R Dixon, Castlerock, 18k, £66 (367), 20.5k, £73.50 (359); J Christie, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £77.50 (344); Randalstown farmer, 23.5k, £80.50 (343); W McQuitty, Clough, 21.5k, £73 (340); D Torrens, Garvagh, 23.5k, £80 (340); M Cunning, Glarryford, 23.5k, £79.40 (338); G Kerr, Coleraine, 23k, £77.50 (337); J Moody, Articlave, 23k, £77.40 (337); L Reid, Coleraine, 24k, £80.80 (337); D Hull, Aghadowey, 24k, £80.60 (336); A Cassidy, Coleraine, 23k, £77 (335); J Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 24.5k, £82 (335) and Toomebridge farmer, 24k, £80.50 (335).

Heavy lambs from £84 to £86.

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £95.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 30 dairy stock on Tuesday, November 13th met a super trade to a top of £2,000 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £2,000, £1,990, £1,960, £1,950, £1,920, £1,910, £1,850; W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, calved heifers to £1,930, £1,860, £1,640; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, calved heifer £1,860; G Booth, Stewartstown, Shorthorn bull 1,680gns, McConkey Farms, Cookstown, calved heifer £1,660; W and H Watson, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,640, third calver £1,610, calved cow £1,420 and T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved heifer £1,600.

A smaller entry of 210 stock on Wednesday, November 14th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,395, heifers sold to £1,245 and fat cows sold to £1,160.

Fat cows: (65 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Limavady farmer, 610k Charolais £1160 (190), 580k Limousin £870 (150), 650k £840 (129), 660k £780 (118); Macosquin farmer, 520k Simmental £780 (150), 530k Hol £725 (137), 840k Limousin Cow £970 (116); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 800k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1090 (136), 700k Belgian Blue £830 (119); J Rainey, Kilrea, 600k Belgian Blue £805 (134), 750k £990 (132), 630k £800 (127), 580k £690 (119), 660k Aberdeen Angus £775 (117), 650k Hereford £755 (116), 690k Aberdeen Angus £790 (115); S and S Houston, Maghera, 500k Charolais £635 (127); McAleese Farms, Garvagh, 770k Friesian £920 (120); J Young, Ballymoney, 750k Blonde d'Aquitaine Bull £890 (119); S McAteer, Randalstown, 900k Aberdeen Angus £1,055 (117); R and R Cousley, Moneymore, 670k Fleckvieh £770 (115) and G I Wallace, Upperlands, 600k Friesian £690 (115).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Ringsend farmer, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1,580.

Heifers

A McFarlane, Dungiven, 350k Charolais £840 (240), 320k Limousin £730 (228), 420k Charolais £860 (205), 380k, £780 (205), 380k Limousin £775 (204), 420k Charolais £855 (204), 440k, £880 (200); D McMullan, Dunloy, 580k Charolais £1245 (215), 570k, £1,180 (207), 510k, £1,040 (204); R Gibson, Cullybackey, 470k Charolais £990 (211), 520k, £1,035 (199); Kilrea farmer, 350k Charolais £705 (201); H McPherson, Macosquin, 400k Simmental £795 (199), 350k, £690 (197); W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 500k Charolais £970 (194).

Steers

D McKee, Portglenone, 360k Limousin £795 (221), 430k, £880 (205); N McAuley, Ballycastle, 250k Charolais £550 (220); N Connor, Dungien, 390k Charolais £825 (212), 470k Limousin £970 (206); Ballymena farmer, 670k Aberdeen Angus £1,395 (208), 630k Belgian Blue £1,235 (196), 650k Charolais £1,255 (193); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 410k Limousin £850 (207), 440k Charolais £900 (205), 460k Aberdeen Angus £915 (199), 430k, £835 (194) and M Mullan, Garvagh, 600k Belgian Blue £1,215 (203), 560k Hereford £1,120 (200), 440k Belgian Blue £875 (199).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

