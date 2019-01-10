Full clearance of sheep at Raphoe

The first sheep sale of the year at Raphoe Livestock Mart saw an excellent trade and a full clearance for all sheep on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €80 for 28-33 kgs

€80 to €90 for 34-37 kgs

€90 to €100 for 37-43 kgs

€100 to €110 for 43-47 kgs

€110 to €121 for 47-55 kgs

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €130

Springing ewes sold from €130 to €168

Cattle Sale Thursday 10th January 2019

Beef bullocks - €580 to €615 over

Store bullocks - €380 to €760 over

Beef heifers - €480 to €730 over

Store heifers - €350 to €685 over

Dry cows - €500 to €1480 each

A good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart for the first cattle sale of 2019. All buyers returned to the ringside and quality cattle remain most wanted and easiest sold while friesian types are most difficult to sell.

Bullocks/Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg

Fat Cows sold from €500/head to €1480/head