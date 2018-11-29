There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, November 26th with an excellent trade for all stock on offer resulting in a near total clearance.

Lambs sold at:

€65 to €75 for lighter lambs;

€75 to €85 for 33-38 kgs;

€85 to €95 for 38-44 kgs;

€95 to €105 for 44-50 kgs;

€105 to €114 for 50-60 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €125.

Cattle sale Thursday, November 29th 2018.

Beef bullocks - €500 to €550 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €515 over.

Beef heifers - €480 to €680 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €565 over.

Dry cows - €585 to €1,150 each.

A sale of mostly plainer types on offer at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, November 29th which met a difficult trade while the few quality cattle on offer were easier sold and a much better trade.

Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.30/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €585/head to €1,150/head.

Upcoming sales

Fatstock cattle show and sale on Friday, December 7th.

Lamb show and sale on Monday, December 10th.

The Christmas lamb show and sale will be held on Monday, Decembe 10th in conjunction with the usual weekly sheep sale.

Show classes:

Best pen of five Suffolk cross lambs.

Best pen of five Continental cross lambs.

Show lambs must not exceed 52kgs.

Last sales of 2018

Last cattle sale on Thursday, December 13th.

Last sheep sale on Monday, December 17th.