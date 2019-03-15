There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, March 11 with a good trade for all stock on offer.
Hoggets sold at:
€80 to €90 for 30-37 kgs.
€90 to €100 for 37-100 kgs.
€100 to €110 for 40-44 kgs.
€110 to €122 for 44-50 kgs.
€120 to €130 for 50-60 kgs.
First spring lambs of the season sold from €120 to €134 each.
Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €160 to €200.
Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €180 to €280.
Fat ewes sold from €60 to €140 each.
Cattle sale Thursday, March 14, 2019: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €580 to €970 over.
Beef bullocks - €580 to €945 over.
Store bullocks - €400 to €655 over.
Beef heifers - €480 to €840 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €775 over.
Dry cows - €500 to €1,600 each.
A bigger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, March 14th.
Trade was similar to last week with quality in-spec cattle in great demand and some Friesian plainer types harder to sell.
Aberdeen Angus and Hereford types were selling from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.60/kg.
Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.
Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,600/head.
Please note: There will be no sheep sale on Bank Holiday, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Next sheep sale on Monday, March 25th at 11am.
Raphoe Livestock Mart will hold a pedigree beef female sale on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6.30pm.
Entries welcome for all pedigree beef bred.
Females - cows, heifers and maidens.
Entry forms are available from the mart office.
Entries close on Friday, April 5, 2019.