There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, March 11 with a good trade for all stock on offer.

Hoggets sold at:

€80 to €90 for 30-37 kgs.

€90 to €100 for 37-100 kgs.

€100 to €110 for 40-44 kgs.

€110 to €122 for 44-50 kgs.

€120 to €130 for 50-60 kgs.

First spring lambs of the season sold from €120 to €134 each.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €160 to €200.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €180 to €280.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €140 each.

Cattle sale Thursday, March 14, 2019: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €580 to €970 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €945 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €655 over.

Beef heifers - €480 to €840 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €775 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1,600 each.

A bigger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, March 14th.

Trade was similar to last week with quality in-spec cattle in great demand and some Friesian plainer types harder to sell.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford types were selling from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,600/head.

Please note: There will be no sheep sale on Bank Holiday, Monday, March 18, 2019.

Next sheep sale on Monday, March 25th at 11am.

Raphoe Livestock Mart will hold a pedigree beef female sale on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6.30pm.

Entries welcome for all pedigree beef bred.

Females - cows, heifers and maidens.

Entry forms are available from the mart office.

Entries close on Friday, April 5, 2019.