Good numbers of spring lambs coming forward at Massereene Mart

Good numbers of spring lambs are now coming forward to Monday’s sales with lightweight lots meeting the best demand, selling from 530p to 560p, paid for Texels 22kg at £123.

Heavy lots selling up to £124 per head.

Prices: Antrim producer 16 lambs 22kg at £123 = 560p. Ballyutoag producer 11 lambs 22kg at £123 = 559p. Rasharkin producer 22 lambs 21kg at £115.50 = 550p. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 21kg at £115 = 548p. Antrim producer 12 lambs 22kg at £119.50 = 543p. Templepatrick producer 14 lambs 21kg at £114 = 543p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 21kg at £114 = 543p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 21kg at £114 = 543p. Crumlin producer 29 lambs 22kg at £119 = 543p. Templepatrick producer 9 lambs 22kg at £119 = 541p. Doagh producer 13 lambs 22.5kg at £121 = 538p. Crumlin producer 15 lambs 21kg at £113 = 538p. Mallusk producer 15 lambs 22kg at £118 = 536p. Ballymena producer 24 lambs 20kg at £108 = 540p. Parkgate producer 7 lambs 20kg at £107 = 535p. Ballymena producer 50 lambs 21.5kg at £114.50 = 533p. Hillsborough producer 8 lambs 21kg at £112 = 533p. Antrim producer 24 lambs 21.5kg at £114 = 530p. Templepatrick producer 16 lambs 21.5kg at £114 = 530p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Ballywalter producer 7 lambs 25kg at £124. Cookstown producer 12 lambs 24kg at £123.50. Dunloy producer 19 lambs 25kg at £123. Antrim producer 51 lambs 23kg at £122. Dromore producer 10 lambs 24kg at £122. Banbridge producer 15 lambs 24kg at £121. Magherafelt producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £121. Ligoniel producer 9 lambs 26kg at £120. Ballywalter producer 7 lambs 23kg at £120.

HOGT PRICES: Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £110. Larne producer 19 hoggets 26kg at £105. Larne producer 10 hoggets 27kg at £100. Carnlough producer 10 hoggets 30kg at £100. Randalstown producer 13 hoggets 27kg at £100. Ballynahinch producer 25 hoggets 20.5kg at £85. Randalstown producer 12 hoggets 22.5kg at £87. Comber producer 40 hoggets 23kg at £95.

CAST EWES: Ballywalter producer 7 Suffolks at £116. Crumlin producer 7 Texels at £110. Richhill producer 4 Suffolks at £107. Ballywalter producer 2 Suffolks at £104. Templepatrick producer 2 Suffolks at £101. Crumlin producer 5 Rouge at £100. Ballyclare producer 2 Charollais at £99. Cookstown producer 7 crossbreds at £90.