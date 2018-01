Gortin Mart: Fat lambs sell to £102

Fat lambs sell to £102 followed by a strong demand in all sections.

FAT LAMBS: T Crawford £102/31kg, William Ballantine £97/31kg, Joseph Young £95.80/31kg, Samuel Pauley £95/26kg, Daniel Gormley £83.50/23kg, A Hamilton £95/27kg, Gary Freeburn £95/29kg, Joseph Young £94/25kg, Patrick Kelly £94/27kg, S Kelly £94/21kg, S and A Conway £93.80/24kg, John McConnell £93.50/27kg, £93/27kg, Robert Henry £93/26kg, Patrick O'Gara £92/28kg, David Hutchinson £92/24kg, Barry McKenna £91.50/26kg, John McConnell £91/25kg, John Beattie £91/26kg, William Ballantne £91/25kg, Patrick Flanagan £90.50/24kg, Conor Daly £9050/25kg, Gary Lecky £90/25kg, John McGlynn £90/24kg, Dennis Calvert £90/24kg, Jason Magowan £90/25kg, Kenneth Johnston £89/24kg, J and R Buchanan £89/24kg, William Patterson £88.50/23kg, Daniel Gormley £87/24kg, Thomas Dobson £87/24kg, Patrick Kelly £87/23kg, Norman McConnell £86/22kg, Barry McNulty £85/23kg, Jason Lindsay £85/23kg and Ray Wilson £84.80/23kg.

STORE LAMBS: Francis Conway £76, Joseph Hegerty £75.20, Conor Daly £75, Liam Keenan £64.50, Ray Wilson £61 and Joseph Hegerty £59.

FAT EWES: Noel Glass £83, C Moore £82, Robert Henry £82, S Kelly £82, £80, Adrain Hamilton £80, S Lynch £80, T Crawford £80, M and S Doyle £78, A Mullan £78, £76, Gary Lecky £75, S Doyle £74, £72 and M and S Doyle £70.

EWES & LAMBS: J and R Buchanan £162, £148, £132, £130, £130, £130, £128, £125, £120.