Heavy hoggets sell from £90 to £100 per head at Massereene Mart

A tremendous trade at Monday's sheep sales at Massereene Mart for all breeds and weights.

Lightweight hoggets sold from 380p to 415p paid for a pen of Texels 23kg at £95.50.

Heavies sold from £90 to £100 per head.

Prices: Randalstown producer 13 hoggets 23kg at £95.50. = 415p. Comber producer 13 hoggets 23kg at £94 = 410p. Antrim producer 20 hoggets 19kg at £77.50 = 408p. Ballymena producer 9 hoggets 22kg at £89 = 405p. Ballymena producer 5 hoggets 24kg at £96 = 400p. Ballynahinch producer 26 hoggets 23kg at £91.50 = 398p. Dundrod producer 6 hoggets 23.5kg at £93 = 396p. Toome producer 7 hoggets 24kg at £94.50 = 393p. Cookstown producer 29 hoggets 24kg at £94 = 392p. Aghalee producer 6 hoggets 24.5kg at £95.50 = 390p. Ballinderry producer 14 hoggets 24kg at £93.50 = 390p. Randalstown producer 10 hoggets 19.5kg at £76 = 390p. Comber producer 15 hoggets 23.5kg at £91 = 387p. Islandmagee producer 4 hoggets 23.5kg at £90.50 = 385p. Magherafelt producer 30 hoggets 23kg at £88.50 = 385p. Broughshane producer 7 hoggets 23.5kg at £90 = 383p. Crumlin producer 17 hoggets 23.5kg at £90 = 383p. Ballyclare producer 28 hoggets 22kg at £84 = 382p. Antrim producer 39 hoggets 24kg at £91.50 = 380p.

Heavy hoggets: Antrim producer 14 hoggets 27kg at £100. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 26kg at £98. Ballycarry producer 6 hoggets 29kg at £97. Glenavy producer 10 hoggets 26kg at £97. Newtownards producer 15 hoggets 26kg at £96.50. Cookstown producer 24 hoggets 27kg at £96. Carnlough producer 7 hoggets 25kg at £96. Crumlin producer 33 hoggets 29kg at £95. Crumlin producer 11 hoggets 26kg at £95. Richhill producer 4 hoggets 27kg at £95. Ballymena producer 29 hoggets 27kg at £95. Mallusk producer 23 hoggets 25kg at £93.50. Antrim producer 11 hoggets 24kg at £91. Toome producer 65 hoggets 25kg at £90.

All types of cast ewes keenly sought after with Continental types hitting the high notes.

Texels: Crumlin producer single at £122. Antrim producer 3 at £110. Greyabbey producer 4 at £100. Ballymena producer 4 at £98.

Rogue: Crumlin producer single at £106. Whitehead producer single at £99.

Charollais: Whitehead producer single at £114. Antrim producer 6 at £110. Millisle producer 3 at £100.

Suffolk: Ballywalter producer 2 at £106. Antrim producer 2 at £97. Crumlin producer 3 at £94. Crumlin producer 10 at £91. Richhill producer 2 at £91.

Dorset: Glarryford producer 4 at £96. Whitehead producer 4 at £94. Ballymena producer 4 at £91. Glenavy producer 7 at £90. Glarryford producer single at £87.

Cross bred: Comber producer 3 at £87. Carnlough producer 14 at £84. Ballywalter producer single at £82.

Blackface horned: Antrim producer 12 at £58. Glenwherry producer 9 at £50. Toome producer 4 at £48.