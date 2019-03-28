Heavy hoggets sell to a top price of £108 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,000 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, March 27 sold in a noticeably stronger trade for all classes of sheep.

Middleweight hoggets sold steadily from 390p to a top of 450p per kilo paid for 19 hoggets weighing 19 kilos at £85.50 each followed by 447p per kilo for 17.9 kilos at £80 each.

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of £108 each with a further 25 pens selling from £100 to £105 each.

Top quality hoggets sold from 375p to 408p per kilo for 20 hoggets weighing 25 kilos at £102 each.

Cull ewes sold in a firmer trade.

First quality ewes from £85 to £104 each.

Second quality ewes from £60 to £75 each.

An increased entry of breeding sheep sold in the best trade so far this season.

Doubles sold to a top of £270 each with others at £262, £250 and £245 each.

Main demand for doubles from £190 to £240 each.

Singles sold to a top of £215, £200 and £195 each with several more from £140 to £175 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Portadown producer: 25k, £102, 408p; Armagh farmer: 24k, £97, 404p; Lurgan farmer: 26.9, £108, 401p; Collone farmer: 25.8k, £102, 395p; Caledon farmer: 25.4k, £98 3,86p and Newtownhamilton farmer: 27.4k, £103.50, 378p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Loughbrickland farmer: 19k, £85.50, 450p; Poyntzpass farmer: 17.9k, £80, 447p; Loughbrickland producer: 21k, £90, 429p; Markethill farmer: 22.4k, £95.20, 425p; Aughnacloy farmer: 22k, £92.50, 420p; Mullabawn farmer: 22.7k, £94, 414p; Scarva farmer: 23.7k, £98, 414p; Markethill producer: 22.1k, £91.20, 413p and Armagh producer: 23.2k, £94, 405p.