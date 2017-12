Heavy lambs selling up to £90 at Massereene Mart

A reduced entry of lambs and cast ewes at Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart due to the weather.

Producers who did brave the extreme weather were rewarded with good prices for their stock.

Lambs sold from 350p to 373p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £82 with heavy lots selling up to £90.

Cast ewes sold up to £123 for Texels.

Prices: Parkgate producer 13 lambs 22kg at £82 = 373p. Dundrod producer 22 lambs 22kg at £81.50 = 370p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 22kg at £81 = 368p. Antrim producer 11 lambs 22kg at £80.50 = 366p. Antrim producer 30 lambs 22kg at £80.50 = 366p. Hillsborough producer 18 lambs 23kg at £84 = 365p. Comber producer 24 lambs 23kg at £83 = 364p. Lisburn producer 14 lambs 22kg at £80 = 363p. Antrim producer 17 lambs 24kg at £86.50 = 360p. Antrim producer 20 lambs 24kg at £85 = 354p. Carrick producer 20 lambs 19kg at £67 = 352p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 23kg at £81 = 352p. Ballinderry producer 19 lambs 24kg at £86 = 352p.

Heavy lambs: Whitehead producer 2 lambs 28kg at £90. Lurgan producer 12 lambs 27kg at £90. Antrim producer 19 lambs 26kg at £89. Cushendall producer 40 lambs 27kg at £88. Crumlin producer 24 lambs 26kg at £88. Crumlin producer 22 lambs 25kg at £86. Ballinderry producer 19 lambs 25kg at £86. Dunloy producer 32 lambs 26kg at £87.50.

CAST EWES: Dundonald producer 7 Texels at £123. Dundonald producer 10 Texels at £107. Crumlin producer Texel ram at £101. Dunloy producer 5 crossbred ewes at £75.