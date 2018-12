Heavy lambs sold from £90 to £94 per head at Massereene Mart

A stronger trade at Monday’s sheep sales, with a complete clearance of stock, lightweight lambs sold from 370 to 404p paid for a pen of Texels 23kg at £93.

19 pens of heavy lambs sold from £90 to £94 per head.

Prices: Ballinderry producer 4 lambs 23kg at £93 = 404p. Cookstown producer 30 lambs 21kg at £84 = 400p. Lisburn producer 30 lambs 20kg at £78 = 390p. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 20.5kg at £80 = 390p. Muckamore producer 3 lambs 20.5kg at £80 = 390p. Dundrod producer 2 lambs 20.5kg at £79 = 385p. Ballyearl producer 5 lambs 21kg at £80.50 = 383p. Ballyclare producer 15 lambs 21.5kg at £80.50 = 381p. Killinchy producer 30 lambs 23kg at £87.50 = 380p. Crumlin producer 22 lambs 24kg at £91 = 379p. Ballyclare producer 24 lambs 22.5kg at £85 = 378p. Antrim producer 23 lambs 23kg at £87 = 378p. Ballymena producer 10 lambs 23kg at £87 = 378p. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 24kg at £90 = 375p. Knockagh producer 3 lambs 20kg at £75 = 375p. Knockagh producer 11 lambs 23.5kg at £88 = 375p. Templepatrick producer 25 lambs 23kg at £86 = 374p. Doagh producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £84 = 373p. Randalstown producer 31 lambs 25kg at £93 = 372p. Ballymena producer 35 lambs 24kg at £89 = 371p. Dundrod producer 19 lambs 24kg at £89 = 371p. Carrowdore producer 3 lambs 24kg at £89 = 371p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Magherafelt producer 33 lambs 26kg at £94. Crumlin producer 18 lambs 25kg at £93. Lurgan producer 30 lambs 26kg at £93. Larne producer 13 lambs 28kg at £92.50. Crumlin producer 24 lambs 28kg at £92.50. Kircubbin producer 24 lambs 29kg at £92. Ballymena producer 34 lambs 27kg at £92. Randalstown producer 28 lambs 26kg at £91. Ballygally producer 20 lambs 26kg at £91. Rasharkin producer 12 lambs 25kg at £90. Moira producer 30 lambs 25kg at £90. Maghera producer 23 lambs 25kg at £90. Portglenone producer 23 lambs 25kg at £90.50. Antrim producer 20 lambs 25kg at £90.50.

CAST EWES: Ballymena producer 7 Texels at £96. Antrim producer 6 Charollais at £90. Kells producer 5 Suffolks at £86. Antrim producer 5 Suffolks at £80. Carnlough producer 7 Blackface at £52.

The next sale of lambs and cast ewes will be held on Monday, December 31st 2018.