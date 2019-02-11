Heifers sell to £1,165 at Newtownstewart Mart

A large entry of cattle sold to a firm trade resulting in a complete clearance.

A strong entry of cows on offer: K Gamble, Donemana 725kgs, £154, 795kgs, £135; N Kee, Douglas Bridge 700kgs, £149, 730kgs, £127; M Lynch, Omagh 770kgs, £143; R Buchanan, Donemana 630kgs, £138; J McConnell, Gortin £135, G Devine, Newtownstewart 640kgs, £132; A Patterson, Newtownstewart 735kgs, £132. J R Young, Curryfree 715kgs, £118; poorer cows sold from £75 to £110.

Bullock and bull prices: R Allison, Killymore 710kgs, £1,305; a Strabane farmer 590kgs, £1,265 and £1,220, 630kgs, £1200; David Thompson, Castlederg 605kgs, £1,200, 635kgs, £1,180; David McKinley, Grange 580kgs, £1,200, 620kgs, £1,160, 530kgs, £1,000, 525kgs, £955. A Co Londonderry farmer 600kgs, £1,250, £1,180 and £1,110, 560kgs, £1,140 and £1,110, 550kgs, £1,150, £1,145 and £1,125, 520kgs, £1,095, 580kgs, £1,140, 510kgs, £1,060. C Kee, Douglas Bridge 580kgs, £1,130, 520kgs, £1,105, 500kgs, £1,020, 490kgs, £1,000. T Robb, Castlederg 630kgs, £1,115, 530kgs, £1,005. Joe Moore, Claudy 480kgs, £1,025.

Weanling and smaller sorts: A Armstrong, Dromore 450kgs £990 and £980, 425kgs £940; J McShane, Strabane 370kgs £875; W S Boyd, Strabane 380kgs £775, 390kgs £760. T J Adams, Omagh 410kgs, £885, 380kgs, £845, 390kgs, £805.

Heifer prices: R Allison, Killymore 600kgs, £1,165, 560kgs, £1,115 and £1,000, 530kgs, £1,065, 550kgs, £1,080, 675kgs, £1,050, 540kgs, £1,010 and £1,000. N Kee, Douglas Bridge 675kgs, £1,235, 580kgs, £1,130. W T R Crawford, Droit 550kgs, £1,120, 570kgs, £1,090, 510kgs, £1,075, 460kgs, £1,015; Michael Flanagan, New Buildings 615kgs, £1,110, 490kgs, £1,100, 540kgs, £1,090, 490kgs, £1,020, 520kgs, £1,070. C Kee, Douglas Bridge 565kgs, £1,090, Denis Crossan, Claudy 590kgs, £1,070, R Devine, Corrody 445kgs, £1,010, 430kgs, £875, 415kgs, £850; R Giles, Omagh 535kgs, £990; a Castlederg farmer 450kgs, £985. J McShane, Strabane 525kgs, £875.

Sheep sale: R Baxter 30.1kgs, £103.50; Ms Ann Torrens 27.6kgs, £101; R Allison 27.1kgs, £100; D Dunbar 26.8kgs, £100; S Bradley 25.6kgs, £98; Conor Gallagher 24.8kgs, £96; W J Doherty 24.8kgs, £95.50; Jas R Lowry 26.3kgs, £95 and Graham Russell 24.4kgs, £94.

Fat ewes: Ronnie Scott £89; Joe Doherty £88; David McIlwaine £87; S Bradley £78; Jas R lowry £76; S Robinson £76; S Allison £72; Ian McNeely £72 and £60 and A Condy £70.