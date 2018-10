Heifers sell to £1,275 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 750 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, October 6th continued to sell in a firm trade with store bullock prices in particular slightly firmer on the week.

HEIFERS

200 heifers sold in a steady demand with good quality heavy heifers from £200 to £232 per 100 kilos for a 550k Limousin at £1,275 from a Gilford farmer followed by £219 per 100 kilos for 504k Simmental at £1,105 from a Middletown producer.

Top price of £1365 was paid for 650k Charolais £210 from a Belleeks producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £217 for 404k Limousin at £875 for a Killylea producer.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £195 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Gilford farmer 550k, £1,275, £232.00; Middletown farmer 504k, £1,105, £219.00; Tandragee farmer 536k, £1,165, £217.00; Katesbridge farmer 558k, £1,205, £216.00; Camlough farmer 580k, £1,245, £215.00; Dromore farmer 542k, £1,145, £211.00; Belleeks farmer 650k, £1,365, £210.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 512k, £1,075, £210.00.

Middleweight heifers

Killylea farmer 404k, £875, £217.00; Keady farmer 404k, £875, £217.00; Scarva farmer 466k, £1,005, £216.00; Scarva farmer 480k, £1,035, £216.00; Comber farmer 496k, £1,065, £215.00; Dromore farmer 470k, £1,005, £214.00; Killylea farmer 402k, £855, £213.00 and Comber farmer 468k, £985, £210.00.

BULLOCKS

An entry of 330 bullocks sold in a firmer demand for all classes.

Heavy bullocks sold readily from £200 to £222 per 100 kilos for 650k Charolais at £1,445 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £218 per 100 kilos for 600k Aberdeen Angus at £1,315 from a Tandragee producer.

Middleweight bullocks sold in the best trade for several weeks with good quality middleweights from £210 to a top of £263 per 100 kilos for a 378k Charolais at £995 from a Castlewelan farmer followed by £251 per 100 kilos for a 424k Charolais at £1,065 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Tandragee farmer 650k, £1,445, £222.00; Tandragee farmer 602k, £1,315, £218.00; Lisburn farmer 558k, £1,215, £218.00; Tandragee farmer 586k, £1,275, £218.00; Tandragee farmer 644k, £1,395, £217.00; Lisburn farmer 566k, £1,225, £216.00; Tandragee farmer 592k, £1,275, £215.00 and Clough farmer 524k, £1,125, £215.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Clough farmer 378k, £995, £263.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 424k, £1,065, £251.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 428k, £1,075, £251.00; Clough farmer 414k, £1,005, £243.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 454k, £1,095, £241.00; Ballyrussell farmer 406k, £915, £225.00; Clough farmer 484k, £1,075, £222.00; Clough farmer 452k, £995, £220.00 and Portadown farmer 414k, £905, £219.00.

WEANLINGS

The 200 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Light males sold from £230 to £287 for 258k at £740 followed by £265 per 100 kilos for 310k Charolais at £820 from a Darkley farmer.

Stronger males to £219 per 100 kilos for 400k Limousin at £880 from an Armagh farmer.

Heifer weanlings sold steadily from £200 to £229 for a 354k Charolais at £810 for a Keady farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 402k £880 £219.00; Armagh farmer 426k £920 £216.00; Tassagh farmer 478k £1000 £209.00; Downpatrick farmer 406k £825 £203.00; Downpatrick farmer 424k £850 £200.00; Moy farmer 410k £815 £199.00; Richhill farmer 438k £870 £199.00;

Light male weanlings

Darkley farmer 258k £740 £287.00; Darkley farmer 310k £820 £265.00; Portadown farmer 390k £1010 £259.00; Darkley farmer 324k £820 £253.00; Portadown farmer 338k £820 £243.00; Aghalee farmer 322k £770 £239.00; Killeavy farmer 312k £740 £237.00;

Heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 354k £810 £229.00; Armagh farmer 384k £850 £221.00; Markethill farmer 362k £800 £221.00; Markethill farmer 400k £880 £220.00; Gilford farmer 330k £720 £218.00; Portadown farmer 354k £770 £218.00; Markethill farmer 358k £775 £217.00; Gilford farmer 372k £795 £214.00;

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1.460, £1.400 and £1.390.