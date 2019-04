Heifers sell to £1,320 at Lisahally Mart

A full yard of stock sold to a sharp trade.

Heifers selling up to 307ppk with a Charolais heifer 430kg selling to £1,320.

Bullocks sold to £1,280 for 580kg and suckler cows sold to £1,390

BULLOCKS

D Moore £1,280/580kg, £1,250/520kg, Andrew McClements £1,235/660kg, Matthew Blair £1,205/660kg, £1,200/670kg, £100/620, Kelly Farms £1,110/620kg, Matthew Blair £1,160/650kg, £1,100/650kg, Andrew McClements £1,110/580kg, Aidan McLaughlin £1,075/490kg, £1,060/510kg, £985/450kg, £900/490kg, Kelly Farms £1035/550kg, £960/530kg, £930/520kg, £895/490kg, Jeffrey Baird £1030/480kg, £940/450kg, £900/410kg, Kelly Farms £985/520kg, £900/500kg,£810/490kg, £800/450kg, £800/450kg, £760/440kg, Scott Dunlop £930/430kg, £900/420kg, Adam Dunlop £870/450kg, J Snodgrass £860/380kg, Aidan McLaughlin £845/400kg, Mark Curry £800/310kg, £780/410kg, £760/360kg, £755/370kg,£730/350kg, £730/340kg, £700/310kg, £700/320kg, £660/290kg, Jeffrey Baird £800/400kg, E Wylie £78/340kg, John Crawford £730/360kg, 3660/350kg, Terence Milligan £700/300kg, £690/320kg, £670/330kg and James O’Connor £650/290kg.

HEIFERS

Andrew McClements £1,325/600kg, John Crawford £1,320/430kg, Kelly Farms £1,220/610kg, Thomas McCracken £1,170/730kg, L McMurray £1,170/580kg, £1,140/570kg, J Snodgrass £1,115/590kg, £10,60/510kg, Kelly Farms £1,090/630kg, Stuart Parkhill £1,030/540kg, H and A Colhoun £1020/580kg, £1,000/580kg, William Moore £1,010/550kg, £1,005/520kg, S Parkhill £1,000/530kg, J Snodgrass £1,000/450kg, Thomas McCracken £1,000/640kg, £975/490kg, Kelly Farms £930/540kg, £925/490kg, John Davis £930/480kg, £915/520kg, J Snodgrass £900/400kg, Thomas McCracken £900/600kg, Robertha McBeth £900/380kg, John Davis £895/520kg, £890/520kg, £880/500kg, William Moore £880/520kg, Stuart Parkhill £870/420kg, Kelly Farms £870/460kg, Adam Dunlop £870/400kg, John Davis £860/510kg, £850/470kg, £840/490kg, £805/490kg, L McMurray £860/500kg, £810/490kg, John Crawford £855/400kg, £850/390kg, Kelly Farms £845/480kg, £820/450kg, William Moore £840/420kg, L McMurray £820/460kg and R Crawford £820/390kg.

SUCKLER COWS

John Keys £1,390, William Moore £1,370, £1,300, £1,200, £1,175 and D McLaughlin £1,270.

Fat lambs sell to £114 on Tuesday.

Another excellent entry of sheep with a strong trade also for fat ewes selling up to £106.

FAT LAMBS

John McHugh £114/35kg, £108/30kg, £108/25kgHugh McGuinness £112.80/34kg, Hugh McNicholl £107.20/28kg, Robert Blackburn £105.80/27kg, Owen McDevitte £105.50/25kg, Seamus Farrell £105.20/26kg, Martin Doherty £105/24kg, £105/24kg, L Millar £105/28kg, Ryan Brolly £104.50/27kg, Ivor Purcell £100/33kg, Craig Hamilton £99/20kg and Seamus Farrell £97/22kg, £88.50/28kg.

FAT EWES

K Adair £106, Andrew Olphert £101, Cocharan Boyle £100, Kevin Bryson £100, Ivor Purcell £99, L Miller £96, James Hogg £96, James Ruddy £92, Seamus Farrell £92, K Blair £90, Owen McDevitt £84, £78, John McHugh £80, Terence McCracken £80 and Martin Doherty £74.