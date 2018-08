Heifers sell to £1,375 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A smaller entry of cattle in each category last Friday sold in a better trade all round.

Heavy heifers were a great trade to £1,375 for a 660k Limousin with 638k at £1,340, 588k at £1,245 and 576k at £1,210.

Bullocks sold to £840 for 418k.

A good entry of weanlings cleared up to £960 for Aberdeen Angus bulls and £780 for heifers.

Fat cows to £860 for a 658k Limousin with 662k at £885 etc.

Breeding bulls to £1,180 for a Simmental and £1,100 for a Charolais.

Dropped calves sold to £345 for Hereford bulls from Lisnaward.

Heifer calves sold to £300 from Dechoment.

DROPPED CALVES

Lisnaward farmer: Pen of Hereford bulls £345, £275, £205 etc. Dromore farmer: Belgian Blue bull £260. Scarva farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £245. Dechoment farmer: Charolais heifer £300. Ballyward farmer: £280, £270 and £260. Sheepbridge farmer: Fleckvieh £200. Clough farmer: Hereford bull £260 and £220. Castlewellan farmer: Belgian Blue heifer £225.

WEANLINGS

Begney farmer: 512k at £960, 454k at £900, 486k at £900. Derrogue farmer: 432k at £875, 334k at £830, 394k at £780, 430k at £720, 390k at £660, 382k at £645, 350k at £630. Begney farmer: 548k at £990, 294k at £500. Lisburn farmer: 330k at £835, 260k at £670. Ballinran farmer: 412k at £765, 438k at £760, 434k at £720. Shin farmer: 302k at £600.

HEIFERS

Ballyward farmer: 660k at £1,375, 638k at £1,340, 588k at £1,245, 576k at £1,210. Corbally farmer: 530k at £965, 472k at £900, 438k at £765. Ballybannon farmer: 538k at £950. Sheepbridge farmer: 400k at £700.

FAT COWS

658k at £860, 662k at £855, 622k at £750, 540k at £635, 588k at £620.

Bulls, 842k at £900, 672k at £780, 896k at £1,180, 718k at £1,100.

BULLOCKS

Sheepbridge farmer: 418k at £840, 428k at £800, 412k at £770, 412k at £750, 442k at £740. Grallagh farmer: 436k at £805, 408k at £745, 388k at £730, 432k at £730, 422k at £700, 378k at £690 etc.

There was an excellent trade for sheep on Tuesday evening.

Lambs sold to £93 for a local farmer with the top 10 lots from £90 up.

A big entry of 325 fat ewes and rams saw ewes top at £100 and rams at £144.

A smaller entry of hoggets sold to £138 per head.

LAMBS

Rathfriland farmer: 30k at £93. Hillsborough farmer: 29k at £91.50 and 26k at £90. Downpatrick farmer: 26.9k at £91. Rathfriland farmer: 25k at £90. Ballywillwill farmer: 25.4k at £90. Newry farmer: 28k at £90. Bryansford farmer: 25.2k at £90. Saintfield farmer: 21.5k at £85. Dromore farmer: 21.5k at £82. Castlewellan farmer: 22.5k at £84.50. Rostrevor farmer: 17k at £64. Hilltown farmer: 18k at £65 and 18.5k at £65.

FAT EWES AND RAMS

Downpatrick farmer: Fat ram £144. Hilltown farmer:

Fat ewes £100. Ardarragh farmer: £97. Moybrick farmer: £95. Gransha farmer: £94. Downpatrick farmer: £93. Enagh farmer: £93. Ballykeel farmer: £93. Shinn farmer: £91.

Breeding hoggets to £138.