Hoggets sell to £94 at Armoy Mart

The heavy snow fall kept the numbers down to less than 200 head last Wednesday night at Armoy Mart.

Trade was very sharp due to the reduced numbers.

Hoggets sold to £94.00, fat ewes sold to £90.00 and store lambs to £72.20.

HOGGETS

William Nutt, Bushmills, 25kgs, £94.00. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 23kgs Blackface, £90.80. M McClafferty, Armoy, 25kgs £93.80. A B Carson, Cloughmills, 24kgs, Blackface, £87.00. A B Wilson, Armoy, 21 ½kgs, £78.00. Sandy Carson, Cloughmills, 22kgs Blackface, £81.00.

FAT EWES

M McClafferty, Armoy, 4 cross breds £90.00. Roger McCormick, Armoy, 3 cross breds £78.00. William Nutt, Bushmills, 7 cross breds £88.50. Roger Darragh, Ballymoney, 2 cross breds £80.00. R McCormick, Armoy, 9, cross breds £74.00.

STORE LAMBS

S and B Jamison, Ballintoy, 16 Texel, £72.20. Paul Gardiner, Ballymena, 12, cross bred £69.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.