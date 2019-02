Hoggets sell to a top price of £100 at Saintfield

There was another good sale of 678 sheep at Saintfield today (Tuesday) with Hoggets selling to a top price of £100 and a top of £4.40 per kg. Fat ewes sold to a top price of £100. Breeding sheep sold to a top price of £205 for one ewe and two lambs.

LEADING PRICES:

HOGGETS: Toye producer, 3 36kgs £100, Carryduff producer, 21 28kgs £98, Dromara producer 2 30kgs £95 25kgs £92, Bangor producer, 2 26kgs 98, Killyleagh producer, 22 28.5kgs 97.50, Annalong producer, 7 27.5kgs £97, Downpatrick producer, 3 22.5kgs £97, Donaghadee producer, 15 31.5kgs 97, Donaghadee producer, 5 27kgs £96, Comber producer, 19 25.5kgs £94, Castlewellan producer, 14 26.5kgs £93, 25 26kgs £92, 8 19kgs £73.50, Downpatrick producer, 7 25.5kgs £93, Donaghadee producer, 12 24kgs £93, 8 22.5kgs £82, 20 19.5kgs £79, Downpatrick producer, 15 23kgs £92.80, Lisburn producer, 32 23kgs £90, Lisburn producer, 11 25kgs £90, 14 22kgs £85.80, Kircubbin producer, 5 24kgs £90, Bangor producer, 21 21.5kgs £89, Dromara producer, 49 22.5kgs £88, Saintfield producer, 12 21kgs £85, 2 15kgs £66, Crossgar producer, 8 19.5kgs £82.50, Cloughey producer, 7 21.5kgs £82, Ballynahinch producer, 25 22kgs £82, Comber producer, 10 21kgs £81, Newtownards producer, 23 21kgs £80, Saintfield producer, 7 19kgs £75.

FAT EWES: Comber producer, £100, £82, Saintfield producer, £92, Dromara producer, £83, Annalong producer, £80, £72, Downpatrick producer, £85, £60, Ballynahinch producer, £80, Downpatrick producer, £80, £70, Saintfield producer, £80, £70, Killinchy producer, £75, Downpatrick producer, £75, Killinchy producer, £75, Annalong producer, £75, Downpatrick producer, £72, Kircubbin producer, £70.

BREEDING SHEEP: Greyabbey producer, 1 Ewe & 2 Lambs £205, 2 Ewes & 4 Lambs £192 each, 1 Ewe £ 2 Lambs £180, 2 Ewes & 3 Lambs £170 each.