In calf cows sell to up to £1,610 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, February 16 continued to sell in a very strong trade in all rings with a large number of buyers in attendance from Northern Ireland and several consignments for purchase for export.

HEIFERS

260 heifers maintained a very strong trade.

Good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £200 to £224 per 100 kilos for 524k Aberdeen Angus at £1,175 from a Dungannon farmer.

Top price £1425 for a 670k Charolais £212 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £1,405 for a 660k Limousin £212 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Good quality middleweights sold steadily from £190 to £226 per 100 kilos for 436k Limousin at £985 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £223 per 100 kilos for 414k Limousin at £925 from a Templepatrick producer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Dungannon farmer 524k, £1,175, £224.00; Dungannon farmer 524k, £1,165, £222.00; Poyntzpass farmer 538k, £1,185, £220.00; Newry farmer 568k, £1,245, £219.00; Newry farmer 630k, £1,375, £218.00; Newry farmer 614k, £1,325, £216.00; Dungannon farmer 516k, £1,105, £214.00; Newry farmer 672k, £1,425, £212.00; Newry farmer 654k, £1,385, £212.00 and Rathfriland farmer 664k, £1,405, £212.00.

Middleweight heifers

Dungannon farmer 436k, £985, £226.00; Templepatrick farmer 414k, £925, £223.00; Banbridge farmer 466k, £1,035, £222.00; Annaghmore farmer 420k, £925, £220.00; Keady farmer 498k, £1,075, £216.00; Newry farmer 458k, £985, £215.00; Killylea farmer 460k, £985, £214.00; Portadown farmer 416k, £885, £213.00 and Portadown farmer 442k, £935, £212.00.

BULLOCKS

170 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £190 to £223 per 100 kilos for a 546k Limousin at £1,215 from a Gilford producer followed by £217 per 100 kilos for 514k Limousin at £1,115 from a Banbridge farmer.

Top price heavy bullock £1,515 for a 740k Limousin from a Dungannon farmer. Middleweight steers sold from £190 to £222 for 412k Limousin at £915 from a Ballygawley farmer followed by £218 per 100 kilos for a 494k Limousin at £1,075 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Forward bullocks

Gilford farmer 546k, £1,215, £223.00; Banbridge farmer 514k, £1,115, £217.00; Armagh farmer 542k, £1,175, £217.00; Keady farmer 610k, £1,315, £216.00; Armagh farmer 580k, £1,245, £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 584k, £1,235, £211.00; Armagh farmer 518k, £1,095, £211.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 568k, £1,195, £210.00 and Keady farmer 636k, £1,335, £209.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Ballygawley farmer 412k, £915, £222.00; Newry farmer 494k, £1,075, £218.00; Keady farmer 404k, £875, £217.00; Collone farmer 480k, £1,025, £214.00; Dundonald farmer 454k, £965, £213.00; Ballygawley farmer 408k, £855, £209.00; Benburb farmer 428k, £895, £209.00; Collone farmer 428k, £885, £207.00; Keady farmer 426k, £875, £205.00 and Armagh farmer 500k, £1,015 £203.00.

WEANLINGS

The 230 weanlings continued to sell in exceptionally strong prices.

Good quality light male weanlings sold from £240 to £294 per 100 kilos for 272k Limousin at £800 from an Augher farmer.

Top price £1,025 for a 368k Limousin £279 from an Ardglass producer.

Stronger males sold from £195 to £243 for 408k Charolais from an Ardglass farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £263 per 100 kilos for a 230k Charolais at £610 from a Mayobridge farmer with a top price of £900 for a 370k Charolais £241 from an Armagh producer.

Heifer weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 232k, £610, £263.00; Downpatrick farmer 242k, £630, £260.00; Mayobridge farmer 276k, £710, £257.00; Collone farmer 338k, £850, £251.00; Collone farmer 308k, £770, £250.00; Armagh farmer 308k, £750, £244.00 and Newry farmer 286k, £700, £245.00.

Strong male weanlings

Ardglass farmer 408k, £990, £243.00; Newry farmer 410k, £940, £229.00; Newry farmer 414k, £900, £217.00; Armagh farmer 422k, £895, £212.00; Armagh farmer 442k, £920, £208.00; Armagh farmer 420k, £855, £204.00; Armagh farmer 442k, £895, £202.00 and Markethill farmer 424k, £855, £202.00.

Light male weanlings

Augher farmer 272k, £800, £294.00; Lisnadill farmer 250k, £735, £294.00; Augher farmer 280k, £820, £293.00; Newry farmer 286k, £810, £283.00; Armagh farmer 254k, £715, £282.00; Ardglass farmer 368k, £1,025, £279.00; Downpatrick farmer 252k, £700, £278.00; Downpatrick farmer 236k, £655, £278.00; Downpatrick farmer 236k, £655, £278.00 and Armagh farmer 270k, £740, £274.00.

In the suckler ring cows and calves sold to £1,400, £1,300 and £1,220 with others from £1,000 to £1,200.

In calf cows sold up to £1,610 with others selling from £1,430, £1,370 and £1,300.