Increased demand for sheep at Plumbridge

A full yard of sheep sold to an increased demand at Plumbridge.

Prices: G.Deeney £75.50, £73.50; C.Gormley £73, £71; H.Donaghey £78, £63; T.McNamee £75.50; A.Sharkey £75; P.Nicholas £66, £61; A.Blee £71, £70, £58; W.McKelvey £74, £72.50, £71; J.Diamond £61.50, £57.50, £54; K.Kearney £76, £74.50; M.McDermott £78.50, £72.50, £69; M.McGurk £75, £60; D.Devine £74, £70.50, £64; G.Coyle £79; A.Patterson £67, £60; E.Ballantine £70, £60; L.Devine £83, £60, £56.50; S.Gorman £63.50, £63.50, £50; M.Clerkin £81.50, £70; T.Reaney £74, £73, £64; G.McCloskey £70, £59; D.Carlin £76, £69; R.Mowbray £70; S.Bradley £62; P.Hegarty £70, £60; P.Devine 21k £76.50; B.Kerlin 23.5k £77; T.Reaney 22.25k £78; J.Armstrong 25k £84.

FAT EWES: A.Sharkey £62; A.Blee £52; D.Devine £67; M.McGurk £72; B.Kerlin £58; T.Reaney £70, £64; S.McNally £58.