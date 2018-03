Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer

A good entry of 200 calves on Thursday 15th March met with a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, Belgian Blue £400, £340, Aberdeen Angus £305, £295; R D McWhirter, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £352, Holstein £215; J McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £350, Belgian Blue £288, £282, Aberdeen Angus £280, Limousin £280, Belgian Blue £225; D T and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £350; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £320, £205; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £305, Montbeliarde£250, £210; A Pinkerton, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £300, Aberdeen Angus £265; I Steele, Antrim, Belgian Blue £290; A and R Crawford, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £255; M Elliott, Ballymoney, Hereford £230; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £225; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £220; A Campbell, Finvoy, Stabiliser £200; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £195; H C and J A Campbell, Hereford £190; Maghera farmer, Hereford £190.

Heifer calves:

R D McWhirter, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £370; A Pinkerton, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £280, Aberdeen Angus £205; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £265; J McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £255, £245, Belgian Blue £200; D T and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £245; H C and J A Campbell, Ballymoney, Hereford £235; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £225; Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, Belgian Blue £330, £300, £282, Aberdeen Angus £250, Belgian Blue £200; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £200; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £200; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £195.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £215. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 700 sheep on Monday 19th March all of which met with a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £120 plus to 513 per kg.

Lambs:

D Wylie, Rasharkin, 23k, £118 (513); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 20k, £102 (510); N McClure, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £110 (489), 20.5k, £95 (463); E Steele, Portglenone, 22k, £107 (486); E Tohill, Portglenone, 24k, £116.50 (485); L Quigg, Rasharkin, 23.5k, £112.80 (480); H Wylie, Rasharkin, 24k, £115 (479); S Gardner, Stranocum, 24k, £113 (471); R C Reid, Glarryford, 24.5k, £115 (469); D Boreland, Bushmills, 25k, £116 (464); J Hegarty, Blackhill, 25k, £116 (464); S McNeill, Rasharkin, 25k, £116 (464); Gilmore and Co, Boveedy, 24.5k, £113 (461); T Topping, Garvagh, 24k, £110 (458); B Wilkinson, Cookstown, 25k, £114 (456); W Bradley, Garvagh, 25.5k, £116 (455); R Gillespie, Portglenone, 25.5k, £116 (455); Toomebridge farmer, 24.5k, £111 (453).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £119.00, breeding ewes and lambs to £181.00.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 120 dairy stock on Tuesday 20th March met with a super trade to a top of £2,400 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

M Stewart-Moore, Bushmills, calved heifers to £2,400, £2,380, £2,020, £1,900, £1,700, £1,600, second calvers to £2,180, £2,150, £2,000, £1,750, £1,720, £1,600, £1,570, £1,500, third calvers to £2,200, £2,060, £1,920, £1,520, fifth calver £1,800; W Henderson, Tobermore, second calver Ayrshire £2,220; W L and D Campbell, Coleraine, second calver £2,120; R Givan, Dungannon, calved heifers to £1,680, £1,590 and S Taylor, Macosquin, calved heifer £1,660.

A super entry of 250 stock on Wednesday 21st March at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,290, heifers sold to £1,400 and fat cows sold to £1,240.

Fat cows: (60 on offer, flying trade - more required)

A Patterson, Ballymoney, 670k Limousin £1,235 £184); Payne and Cooke, Limavady, 490k Limousin £865 (177), 690k, £980 (142); S Higgins, Garvagh, 640k Aberdeen Angus £1,070 (167); T Martin, Dunloy, 490k Limousin £820 (167); W Campbell, Ballymoney, 320k Belgian Blue £530 (166), 530k Holstein £800 (151); Ballymena farmer, 650k Friesian £1,050 (162); D Moore, Macosquin, 600k Limousin £960 (160); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 780k Hereford £1,240 (159), 730k Limousin £1,120 (153); B Kelso, Maghera, 490k Hereford £775 (158); H Savage, Magherafelt, 630k Charolais £980 (156), 530k Limousin £715 (135); J Hanna, Ballymoney, 450k Friesian £695 (154), 590k, £860 (146); I McClelland, Coleraine, 590k Simmental £860 (146); H McLean, Coleraine, 640k Friesian £925 (145), 780k, £1,115 (143); M Watterson, Magherafelt, 460k Friesian £650 (141); Maghera farmer, 620k Simmental £855 (138).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

I McClelland, Coleraine, Limousin cow and heifer Charolais calf at foot to £1,290.

Heifers:

Kilrea farmer, 330k Limousin £820 (249), 350k Charolais £835 (239), 380k Limousin £885 (233), 350k Charolais £750 (214), 330k Limousin £660 (200); W Moore, Macosquin, 360k Charolais £885 (246), 380k, £895 (236), 360k, £840 (233), 340k Limousin £770 (227), 320k, £690 (216); Toomebridge farmer, 370k Limousin £900 (243); D and S Logan, Rasharkin, 240k Limousin £580 (242), 300k, £660 (220), 260k, £540 (208); Garvagh farmer, 260k Limousin £625 (240); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 360k Charolais £860 (239), 470k, £1,000 (213), 420k, £890 (212), 440k, £900 (205), 460k Limousin £900 (196); Garvagh farmer, 500k Limousin £1,115 (223), 600k Charolais £1,235 (206), 560k Limousin £1,135 (203), 590k Charolais £1,190 (202), 570k, £1,140 (200), 550k, £1,100 (200); E Ferguson, Magherafelt, 460k Limousin £1,015 (221), 450k Charolais £990 (220), 490k Limousin £1,035 (211), 540k, £1,090 (202), 470k, £930 (198); F Doherty, Castlerock, 245k Charolais £540 (220); T Scott, Swatragh, 450k Limousin £975 (217), 490k, £1,045 (213), 430k, £910 (212), 460k, £965 (210), 460k, £910 (198); G Mullan, Dungiven, 185k Charolais £400 (216); Randalstown farmer, 440k Limousin £935 (213), 440k Charolais £(35 (213), 450k Aberdeen Angus £945 (210), 480k Limousin £950 (198); D Harbinson, Limavady, 460k Simmental £965 (210); R W Kane, Ballintoy, 410k Limousin £860 (210), 390k Belgian Blue £780 (200); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,110 (202); J Caskey, Kilrea, 710k Limousin £1,400 (197).

Steers:

Limavady farmer, 315k Limousin £820 (260), 380k Simmental £875 (230); Garvagh farmer, 330k Limousin £845 (256), 400k Charolais £925 (231), 370k Limousin £850 (230), 310k, £695 (224), 400k, £895 (224); T Stewart, Garvagh, 320k Simmental £805 (252), 370k, £750 (203), 460k, £905 (197); S Stevenson, Randalstown, 230k Limousin £555 (241), 440k, £980 (223); J Doherty, Garvagh, 240k Charolais £640 (267), 280k, £655 (234), 280k, £650 (232); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 470k Charolais £1,115 (237), 520k, £1,140 (219), 550k, £1,165 (212), 450k Limousin £950 (211); G Mullan, Dungiven, 185k Charolais £435 (235); F Doherty, Castlerock, 310k Charolais £690 (223); T Martin, Dunloy, 510k Charolais £1,130 (222), 460k Aberdeen Angus £1,010 (220), 450k Limousin £985 (219), 480k Charolais £1,010 (210), 500k Aberdeen Angus £1,010 (202), 480k Charolais £940 (196); J McLaughlin, Portglenone, 430k Belgian Blue £950 (221), 450k, £965 (214), 400k, £835 (209), 420k Limousin £875 (208); A Stewart, Portglenone, 420k Limousin £930 (221), 470k Belgian Blue £1,035 (220), 520k, £1,120 (215), 460k Simmental £970 (211), 490k Belgian Blue £1,000 (204), 510k, £1,005 (197); D and S Logan, Rasharkin, 310k Limousin £680 (219), 300k Aberdeen Angus £640 (213), 250k, £510 (204); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 510k Limousin £1,080 (212); Henry Farms, Armoy, 380k Fleckvieh £770 (203); B Kelso, Maghera, 470k Aberdeen Angus £950 (202), 440k, £880 (200), 470k, £930 (198), 390k Hereford £770 (197), 510k Aberdeen Angus £995 (195); R W Kane, Ballintoy, 440k Limousin £875 (199); D McAuley, Cushendall, 600k Aberdeen Angus £1,180 (197).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.